Volta Region's Selorm Magdalene Gafah has spoken after winning 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

The young teacher was the first contestant to win the Star Performer award with her outstanding performance

Selorm Magdalene Gafah has shown gratitude to the organisers, family, fans and dignitaries who supported her project

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Magdalene Gafah has addressed her fans after beating Naa Ayeley, Nurah, Kwartemaa and Aduanige to take home the car, cash and the prestigious crown to the Volta Region.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, looks stunning in African print dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

The beautiful model and teacher looked ethereal in a one-hand African print gown designed with red glittering lace fabric on the finale held at the National Theater on October 8, 2023.

Selorm is the second lady to win Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant after Emefa Akosua Adetsi won the nation with her beauty and intelligence in 2012.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley took over from Aikoo Adade as the first runner-up, and Kwartemaa from the Bono Region was the second runner-up. At the same time, Northern Region's Nurah and Aduanige were awarded the fourth and fifth runner-up positions.

Volta Region's Selorm expresses her gratitude to her after winning the 2023 GMB

After the finale, Keta Senior High School graduate Selorm revealed in an interview that she was elated to be the winner after weeks of outstanding performance and positive reviews from the judges.

I am grateful for everything. I thank TV3 for the amazing experience. Everything happens when you are ready for it.

During the finale, I wanted to make my people proud. To make Volta Region proud for the love, support and everything they have shown me people of the Volta Region.

Watch the video of Selorm during her 2023 GMB auditions in the Volta Region

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, looked confident and stunning in a white round-neck top and African print skirt during the auditions in August 2023.

Watch the video below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, cries on stage during the finale

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, couldn't stop weeping after being announced the winner at the finish.

Watch the video below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, shows appreciation to her fans

2023 Ghana Most Beautiful winner Selorm has posted a press release on her official social media page to thank her fans for supporting her financially by voting to make her a queen.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-Up Kwartemaa Overjoyed As She Receives GH¢8,000 Cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa of Bono Region, who received a prize from the contest's organisers after placing second runner-up.

Kwartemaa was a standout performer and one of the intelligent competitors in this year's pageant,

Kwartemaa has received praise from certain social media users for making history and proudly representing her region.

