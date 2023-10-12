Dr Ofori Sarpong's pretty daughter's wedding ensembles are unmatched as she wins over the internet with her looks

She has given Ghanaians another reason to fall in love with her after her emotional yet powerful speech at her wedding reception

Ghanaian groom George Locher looked happy as his beautiful wife won the attention of the guests at their wedding

Ghanaian bride Many Ofori Sarpong has earned the respect of many Ghanaians with her stunning wedding ensembles, great personality and emotional speech at her white wedding reception.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George Locher look adorable together at their plush wedding. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

The beautiful daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the CEO of Special Ice Group, wore a spaghetti strap rhinestone applique dress for her white wedding reception.

The talented female lawyer was grateful to her parents for loving and caring for her and her siblings. She thanked her wealthy in-laws for accepting her as their only daughter after having five sons.

Watch the video of Mandy Ofori Sarpong delivering a speech at her wedding below;

See the beautiful dress Mandy Ofori Sarpong wore for her plush white wedding

The gorgeous daughter of Dr Ofori Sarpong looked radiant in white pyjamas for the bridal makeup before slipping on a sleeveless white gown for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong turned heads with her flawless makeup and charming hairstyle for her lavish event.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah performs Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr rocked a two-piece yellow outfit to perform at Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George Locher's wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Mandy Ofori Sarpong giving a speech at her wedding reception

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

nayaafriqa stated:

Sika ne good education deir wo nya o❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍

Jernie. Ad stated:

I love her already; she is such a fun character

marvline22 stated:

Slangs biaaaa ni brofo nu mu ,brofo ne mu da h) d3d33d333 kamakama

Anokyeleticia stated:

Eeei Asikafoc wc sene3 yes wine glass mu perfect without shaking oo. Wow, it is not even shaking mpo

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 stated:

It was such a beautiful moment. May God bless this marriage we don't want to hear anything like #dwomofatabarima bia...Adinkra meat pie nsem nsem biaa ❤️❤️

Mavis.Asabea.39 stated:

To my in-laws, u finally have a daughter after 5boys aawwwwKept smiling through your simple and clear appreciation. I don’t hear a tin most brides say la

tinna_marley stated:

Such an interesting personality

Miraclenaza. Mn stated:

And that’s how to hold a glass of champagne

Gatinstin.George stated:

That dude is lucky, the lady is everything from pretty, to classy, from a wealthy home, simple & she looks humble too

...the dude is kinda, like he never believed he would ever see this moment, but all in, it has happened & we pray the union goes on forever without obstacles & misbehaviour.

