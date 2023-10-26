Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa, who is half-Thai, half-Ghanaian, and half-Cambodian, has made Ghana proud with her stellar performance at Miss Grand International competition

The beauty queen won the Grand Voice Award during the preliminary event after beating 69 contestants

Many Ghanaian beauty queens including Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend Gifty Boakye, have commented on her posts

Miss Grand Ghana 2023 representative Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa has made her country proud after winning the Grand Voice award during the preliminary competition in Vietnam.

Miss Grand Ghana 2023 Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa looks elegant in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @missgrandghana

Source: Instagram

However, the talented Kitava-Yvettlana failed to reach the top five during the October 25, 2023, grand finale at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Miss Peru Luciana Fuster won after defeating 69 delegates from across the globe. Embodying this year’s theme, "Beauty with Readiness, the 2022 Miss Grand International winner Isabella Menin from Brazil handed over the crown to the 24-year-old.

Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa wins Grand voice award

The multiple-award-winning beauty queen looked stunning in a silky green gown with a stylish and colourful floor-sweeping kente cape as she wowed the audience with her soothing voice.

Watch the video below;

Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa slays in a shiny gown with a detachable train

Miss Grand Ghana 2022 Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa looked fabulous in a gold halter neck gown with detachable ruffled tulle designed with the Ghana colours.

Watch the video below;

Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa looks regal in a custom-made gown for the national costume presentation

Miss Grand Ghana 2023 modelled in a spectacular gown designed by Ghanaian male fashion designer Lakopue for the National costume presentation.

Watch the video below;

Watch the video as Miss Grand Ghana 2023 is announced as the Grand Voice winner

Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa is the first Ghanaian representative to win this noble award at the Miss Grand International stage.

Watch the video below;

Miss Grand Ghana 2022 Zahara has congratulated Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa for winning the Grand Voice award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Zaharaimann stated:

Congratulations @kitavayvettlana. We’ve made us proud

regina_humbles stated:

Congratulations, @kitavayvettlana, we’re proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Missgrandupdates stated:

congratulations

annan1686 stated:

Well deserved! Congratulations ❤️

rachniyomsakditad stated:

We are so proud of you, Queen Kiki

Pbtalay stated:

Congratulations I'm so proud of you.

Evangelina. Patience stated:

Congratulations ❤️

pp25422023 stated:

congratulations

Cocodicici stated:

Selamat kiki! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Miss Grand Ghana 2022 Weeps As She Hands Over To Thai-Ghanaian Beauty To Represent Ghana In Vietnam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa, a Thai-Ghanaian named the new Miss Grand Ghana 2023.

Top dignitaries Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia, the Peruvian ambassador to Ghana, Freedom Jacob Cesar, and other officials attended the handing-over ceremony.

Some social media users have congratulated the new queen while wishing her a successful reign.

Meet The 20 Beautiful Finalists Rocking Stylish African Print Dresses And Makeup

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2023 Miss Malaika beauty pageant top finalist that Charter House has revealed on social media.

The stunning women looked terrific in their African print outfits and immaculate makeup for the official photo session.

Some social media users have left comments on pictures of their favourite competitors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh