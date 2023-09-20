Charter House has unveiled the top finalist for the Miss Malaika 2023 beauty pageant on social media

The gorgeous ladies looked ethereal in African print dresses and flawless makeup for the official photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on photos of their favourite contestants shared on Miss Malaika's official social media pages

The top 20 ladies competing in Miss Malaika 2023 have been announced on social media by Charter House.

The beautiful women comprising university students, graduates, entrepreneurs and working-class women, looked flamboyant in fashionable African print dresses for the official photoshoot.

Meet the 2023 Miss Malaika audition judges

Ghanaian media personality and former Miss Malaika contestant Berla Mundi, 2010 Miss Malaika Ghan winner Ama Sarpong and Trudy Arnold, 2009 Miss Malaika 1st runner-up, were the audition judges for this year's pageant.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all the top Ghanaian women competing for the car, crown and cash.

Enyam rocks a one-hand flared dress

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Enyam looked stunning in a one-hand ruffled sleeved dress and black strappy high heels.

Pristine slays in an off-shoulder dress

The pretty fashionista Pristine dazzled in an off-shoulder dress with a blue lace overlay while rocking a short bob hairstyle.

Amy-Danielle stuns in a detachable train dress

The curvy beauty queen Amy-Danielle wore a red-carpet-inspired one-hand dress with a detachable long train in the photos below

Freda looks fabulous in a tulle dress

Miss Freda looked amazing in a figure-hugging beaded dress with one sleeve and curly ponytail hairstyle.

Naa Adjorkor turns heads in a thigh-high dress

The fashion model Naa Adjorkor stole the spotlight with her beaded thigh-high dress and unique earrings.

Ellen looks splendid in a short-sleeve dress

With an infectious smile, the beauty queen Ellen looked classy in a kneel-level African print dress and frontal hairstyle.

Fareeda looks incredible in a ruffled dress

Fareeda stood out with her uniquely designed off-shoulder ruffled dress and black stilettos for the official photoshoot.

Reina looks impeccable in a corseted African print dress

Melanin beauty Reina wore a corseted African print dress and centre parted bohemian curls hairstyle while modelling in shiny mules.

Nyaniba looks ravishing in a flared dress

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Nyaniba slayed like Barbie in a stylish corseted dress with lace overlay that she styled with gold jewellery.

AJ rocks a short hairstyle and mesh dress

The style influencer AJ looked gorgeous in a structural African print dress and smooth makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Darkowaa looked gorgeous in a sleeveless dress

Beauty goddess Darkowaa looked exquisite in a sleeveless dress and long African braids for her photoshoot.

Fortune looks magnificent in a spaghetti-strap African dress

2023 Miss Malaika delegate Fortune looked elegant in a stylish African print dress showing her smooth legs.

Bridgetta slays in a ruched African print dress

The bold and confident lady Bridgetta looked spectacular in a one-hand dress accentuating her curves.

Beverlyn looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red criss-cross dress

African beauty Beverlyn wowed her fans with this uniquely designed red carpet dress and matching earrings.

Betty mesmerised in a billowing sleeves African print dress

The style influencer Betty looked flamboyant in a corseted African print dress with billowing sleeves and a ponytail hairstyle.

Naa Markai looks lovely in a thigh-high dress

The pretty Naa Markai looked simply in a long thigh-high dress and lustrous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Esme goes viral with her organza-designed dress

2023 Miss Malaika delegate Esme eludes confidence and elegance as she rocks a long-sleeved thigh-high dress.

Kimberly looks incredible in a two-tone African print dress

The beautiful Kimberly dazzled in a fashionable African print dress and simple ponytail hairstyle.

Lady trends with her pleated African print dress

Fashion influencer Lady looked magnificent in a ruffled-sleeved pleated dress for her lovely photoshoot.

Lotty looks colourful in a halterneck dress

The ever-gorgeous Lotty looked incredible in a halter-neck corseted dress and elegant hairstyle for her photoshoot.

