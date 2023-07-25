Miss Grand Ghana organisers have appointed a Thai-Ghanaian, Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa, as the new queen

His Excellency Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia, Ambassador of Peru in Ghana, Freedom Jacob Cesar and other dignitaries were present at the event

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the new queen was announced

The organisers of Miss Grand Ghana have unveiled a new queen to serve her country and embark on philanthropic projects.

Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa, who is half-Thai, half-Ghanaian, and half-Cambodian, looked spectacular in the unveiling and crowing ceremony with top diplomats and a businessman, Freedom Jacob Caesar, in attendance.

Meet the new Miss Grand Ghana 2023

Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa is one of the beauty queens with poor backgrounds who achieved her dreams as an international beauty queen.

Kitava grew up near the Thai-Cambodian border without educational opportunities; thus, she struggled to further her studies.

She is currently a fashion designer, beauty queen, model, speech coach, and model who hopes to develop and motivate others.

Miss Grand Ghana 2022 gives an emotional speech

Miss Grand Ghana 2022 Zahara-Imani Bossman-Pinkrah, the first beauty queen under the management of Nana Akuaba, couldn't stop crying as she spoke about her achievement at the star-studded event.

Check out the photo of Miss Grand Ghana 2022 in tears

Zahara-Imani Bossman-Pinkrah has gone viral after posting this photo on her social media pages.

Miss Grand Ghana 2023 Kitava slays in a thigh-high dress

The multitalented beauty queen Kitava looked breathtaking in a green beaded and pleated gown for her official photoshoot.

