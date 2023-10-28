Octogenarian Theodosia Williams recently walked across the stage to receive her certificate at Augusta University (AU)

She graduated with a degree in Arts with other students from the university on the day she commemorated her 80th birthday

Williams is a wife with successful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren under training to flourish in life

Determined octogenarian Theodosia Williams graduated from Augusta University (AU) with other students earning their degrees on her 80th birthday.

Williams, who bagged a degree in Arts, believes it's always possible to learn. Her degree is something she's spent a lifetime fighting to get, as it took her more than 50 years to get to this point.

African-American woman graduates with her degree on her 80th birthday. Photo credit: WRDW-TV.

Commenting on the milestone, she admitted that education has always been challenging.

"It was hard back in the '50s, and there were a lot of pitfalls," she said.

Williams graduated from high school in Brooklyn, New York, without a diploma, started a family, joined the military, and 13 years later began knocking on the door to education. But this time, for her General Educational Development Test (GED).

She had to put her education on the back burner for her family. Once she knew everyone was okay, education was back in the picture, with her eyes set on a degree in Arts.

Williams said she's ''the happiest woman in the world'' as she counted her blessings.

''I husband. I have successful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on the road to success. It's never too late to learn.''

Williams has registered to return to AU in the fall to continue taking classes and learning.

