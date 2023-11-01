Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants didn't disappoint with their looks before and after the pageant

The winners, runner-ups and other contestants who were evicted before the finale are groomed to become outstanding women in their society

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of GMB contestants to follow for trendy outfit and hairstyle inspiration this festive season

Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has produced exceptional young women who are making their regions with their philanthropist projects, activists, academic achievement and managerial roles in various companies.

These talented and gorgeous women are always spotted in decent yet stylish outfits, and they break the glass ceiling one day at a time.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of Ghana's Most Beautiful rocking white dresses for Christmas festivities.

Aiko Adade looks glamorous in one-hand dress

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Aiko Adade, looked fabulous in a white one-hand dress to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

The veterinary student wore white pearly earrings, mild makeup with bold red lipstick and well-defined brows to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Ashanti Region's Ebo looks terrific in a white two-piece outfit

Ebo, who represented the Ashanti Region in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, wore a white long-sleeve top and high-waisted pants.

The TV personality looked elegant in frontal hairstyle and beautiful jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Xornam turns heads in a white corseted dress

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful fourth runner-up, Gail Xornam Sibabi, looked flamboyant in a white fringe dress with stunning beading artwork.

The style influencer wore a coloured blond hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Aseiduaa stuns in white brocade dress

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up Grace Afanyi Owusu Arhin, popularly Aseiduaa, looked heavenly in a white dress styled with a corset top as she attended church service.

Watch the video below;

Amoani looks impeccable in an off-shoulder dress

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up Amoani looked glamorous in a white off-shoulder dress as she attended a wedding over the weekend.

Check out the photos below;

Selorm looked gorgeous in a corseted dress and headscarf

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, flaunted her smooth skin as she wore a white deep plunge corseted dress styled with a coloured African print headscarf.

Check out the photo below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ohemaa Slays In An Elegant Dress After Eviction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa, a Representative for Bono East, in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Ohemaa, nicknamed Ghana's Mermaid, was one of the fashionable ladies in this year's competition.

The Bono East representative previously participated in the Miss Hot Legs pageant, but she could not win the title and other rewards.

Meet 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner, Esi, The First Beauty Queen To Be Called The Ghana Bar

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner. The first GMB queen called to the Ghana Bar is Esi.

The member of the team Movement for Change looked stunning with perfectly applied cosmetics and arched eyebrows.

Past competitors and winners of Ghana's Most Beautiful Queens have hailed the young achiever.

