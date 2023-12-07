Stonebwoy caused a frenzy on social media when a video of him slaying in a pair of oversized denim trousers surfaced on the internet

The Ghanaian dancehall musician was having a photoshoot as he displayed exceptional fashion style in the video

Many people admired his fashion style in the video, while others made jokes about Ayra Starr sewing several outfits from the trousers

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy got many people commenting about his fashion style when a video of hims rocking baggy denim trousers for a photoshoot.

Stonebwoy's baggy denim trousers in photos. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's baggy trousers cause a stir online

In the video, Stonebwoy was clad in denim from top to bottom for his photoshoot. He wore a long-sleeved denim shirt made out of two different shades of blue.

The 'Gidigba' crooner paired the top with a pair of oversized trousers that dripped to the floor.

To accessorise his look, the father-of-two wore several gold rings on his finger, with his dreadlocks styled into a ponytail.

Video of Stonebwoy at a photoshoot as he looked fashionable in denim.

Ghanaians react to a video of Stonebwoy rocking baggy Denim trousers at a photoshoot

The video got many people admiring Stonebwoy's exceptional fashion sense.

Others made jokes about his trousers and how Nigerian singer Ayra Starr could sew several miniskirts and crop tops from them.

nicelipsenyo said:

Ayra Star shouldn’t see this else she’ll sew 10 skirts with those trousers

klenam_tricia said:

Everything was on point until I saw the rings

naraboymusic said:

Pepper dem be the shito

prettyfeetgh_ said:

Drip ❤️‍❤️‍ love it.

leo_og4 said:

The sound

_perpp33 said:

Asake

krissy_360 said:

this voice de3 is @code.micky

queenlly_sarah said:

@ayrastarr can use this to sow 50 skirts and 10 crop tops…

Davido enjoys fufu in Stonebwoy's home, praises Dr Louisa for the meal

YEN.com.gh reported that on Davido's latest trip to Ghana, the Nigerian singer made a stop at Stonebwoy's residence to visit him and his family.

The 'Feel' hitmaker was served one of Ghana's favourite delicacies, fufu and light soup that were prepared by Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa Satekla.

Davido shared an explosive tweet on his verified page to appreciate the Ghanaian couple and shared positive reviews about the meal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh