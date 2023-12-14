Charlie Dior attended the premiere of the reality show, GH Queens, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Arriving on the red carpet, the fashion critic confidently rocked a blazer over miniskirt and posed for the cameras

However, his style failed to impress social media users who have blasted him for his choice of outfit

Fashion critic Charlie Dior, known in private life as Charles Tamakloe, has caught attention on social media over his sense of style.

Charlie Dior, famous for his often harsh criticisms of Ghanaian celebrities' fashion styles is being heavily criticised for his outfit for a red carpet event.

Charlie Dior's fashion on rred carpet has been rated down Photo source: @ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

The fashion critic who also bases in the US attended the premiere of GH Queens Reality Show on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Charlie Dior wears blazer and skirt

Appearing on the red carpet, Charlie Dior sauntered confidently in a blazer and micro-mini skirt combination as photographers captured the provocative ensemble.

A video on Ameyaw TV's Instagram showed him exposing his bare thighs and more as he posed unabashedly for the cameras in the skimpy skirt.

See the video below:

Ghanaians blast Dior over his dressing

The outfit worn by Charlie Dior did not impress social media users and as if to give him a taste of his own medicine, many have blasted him on social media.

ahye.obi said:

Charlie Dior ...look at this...and he will b online teaching ppl how to dress....kooko mankani Wie

berlyndagh said:

Hw3 Charlie no nso ne gyimii dressing bi

empress_hajia_getrich said:

If confidence was a person @charlie_dior

kurobiso_hemaa_bridget said:

Is giving us waiter dress

Charlie Dior's wardrobe failure

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Charlie Dior has trended for the wrong reasons. He suffered a huge dress failure at Olive The Boy's unveiling in Accra.

Just as now, some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's look after failing to meet their expectations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh