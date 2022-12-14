Ghanaian actress and style influencer Selly Galley has served us awesome style inspiration in 2022

The wife of talented musician Praye TieTie is one of the top female celebrities whose red carpet styles can stand the test of time

Selly Galley has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Most Stylish Female Celeb category with Zynnell Zuh, Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo and Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley is the best at creating an opulent evening look. At numerous red-carpet occasions, the multidimensional actress always produced remarkable costumes.

Even more astounding, she only occasionally uses a stylist; all of her looks are wholly her own.

Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley is a beauty goddess. Source: @sellygalley

YEN.com.gh shares five exquisite images of Selly Galley that are permanently carved on our memories.

1. Selly Galley looks splendid in a purple suit

Ghanaian actress and style influencer teamed up with young male fashion designer Lakopue to design this unique three piece outfit. The jacket can be worn separately with jeans to make a bold statement.

2. Selly Galley slays in an African print dress

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley looked regal in a green short dress and matching high heels. She styled her look with an African themed jewelry and short lob hairstyle.

3. Selly Galley in a red figure-hugging dress

The style influencer looked remarkably stunning in a red one-hand dress. She flaunted her curves in the body con attire.

She gave us a unique short hairstyle similar to Priscilla Opoku Agyemang's signature hairstyle.

4. Selly Galley looks good in orange outfit

Ghanaian actress wore a stylish three piece orange tailored suit. The award-winning style influencer showed skin in the elegant outfit that can be worn to star-studded events this festive season.

5. Selly Galley looks ravishing in blue floor-sweeping gown

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Praye TiaTia wowed fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her beaded and corseted gown. She styled her look with a a long straight hair and elegant earrings to complete her look.

Selly Galley: The Evolution Of Actress' Fashion As Seen Through Her Birthday Photos Over The Years

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Selly Galley who sprang onto the entertainment scene as a video vixen and has appeared in several music videos, including Praye's well-known Angelina video.

Selly Galley rose to popularity, though, as she represented Ghana in the eighth season of Big Brother Africa in 2013. She stayed at the house for just 39 days.

On September 25, 2016, her birthday, she got married to Praye TiaTia in a lovely wedding in front of her closest friends and family.

