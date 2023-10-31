Freezy Macbones showed off the plush and expensive gym where he trains

The training centre had a relaxation space with luxurious couches and a large television set where the boxer could unwind

The facility also had a boxing ring and every state-of-the-art equipment necessary for a professional athlete to train with

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones, in an Instagram post, proudly displayed a lavish training facility where he trains.

The training centre, as revealed in the video, was extravagant and luxurious, with the ace boxer showing off every aspect of the facility that plays a vital role in his training routine.

One of the standout features of the facility was a relaxation space that oozed luxury. Plush, comfortable white couches were provided as a perfect spot for the boxer to unwind after rigorous training sessions. In the corner of the relaxation space, a large television set hung on the wall, offering a source of entertainment.

In the middle of the gym was a boxing ring where Freezy Macbones and other athletes who used the centre honed their skills. The training facility was spacious and equipped with all the necessary features to support professional-level training.

The video showed the seriousness of Macbones's commitment to his sport. In the footage, he could be seen vigorously training at one corner of the gym.

Freezy Macbones wins admiration of fans

Freezy Macbones climbs a coconut tree

In another story, UK-based boxer Freezy Macbones shocked many with his tree-climbing skills while touring some coastal towns in Ghana.

The professional fighter quickly scaled up a huge coconut tree without breaking a sweat.

Many who watched the video wondered what other talent the boxer was hiding besides his boxing skills.

