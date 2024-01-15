Black Stars players Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Inaki Williams loves to focus on their looks before every game

The professional footballers looked dapper after their fresh haircut before their game with Cape Verde in Cote D'ivore

Some social media users commented on the trending video while pinpointing the barber's unique trimming method

Some Ghanaians are unhappy after the senior national team, Black Stars of Ghana lost to Cape Verde in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations.

As a tradition, the handsome and skillful footballers always get new haircut hours before their national assignment.

Black Stars' players get haircut.

Source: Instagram

During the AFCON qualifers, the late Christian Atsu's barber gave Arsenal player Thomas Partey and others new haircut.

In a viral video posted by a barber based in Côte d'Ivoire, he was seen using a new technique to shape the hair of Black Stars players.

Watch the video below;

Mohammed Salisu looks dapper in short braids hairstyle

In a viral video, Mohammed Salisu sat calmly as the professional barber styled him ahead of the Cape Verde match.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos of Black Stars player getting new haircuts on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

queen_mufasa_ stated:

Ah.. You’re playing at 8 pm, and you’ve started burning your brains. Are you guys sure we’re safe

obissyn_ceo stated:

If it rains p3, all the yomo go wash away

cedis_tattoo stated:

Heat way for Ghana Black Stars ⚽️, and you players have to book me your Tattoo appointment oo..!

Llyrikal stated:

He heads the ball aa ego make black oo because of the yoomo nu

manuel_gudotti stated:

Gyimi ly sei go and play proper football and stop vibing over a haircut … unserious beings

billborg_art.creations stated:

Trust levels

efua_alewa stated:

Afcon no ay3 who drip pass 33f3 momm

Mrasimadi stated:

At the end, we lose

Andohlorinda stated:

His baldness vanished after shaving?

Kojo. amppiah_ stated:

Senior man Jordan .... today we berg

