Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has posted her beautiful makeup-free video on social media

The high-rated style icon wore a simple dress while dancing with her husband in the viral video

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's look and short pixie cut hairstyle

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has caused a stir with her makeup-free video on social media as she shows off her singing and dancing skills.

The famous fashion mogul looked different in an unkempt short hairstyle and no makeup while rocking a form-fitting sleeveless dress.

In the viral video, Nana Akua Addo and her wealthy husband jammed one of Daughters Of Glorious Jesus' popular hit songs.

Nana Akua Addo looks terrific in a red dress ahead of the 2024 Valentine's Day

The gorgeous brand influencer and fashion model Nana Akua Addo looked like an African Barbie in a red sleeveless form-fitting dress.

For the glam, she wore a long, lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup with well-defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's no-makeup face

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Narkieez stated:

This is so you, the joy, the bubbliness, the smile, and you’re so pure, Nana♥️

glamtouch9 stated:

Ei Ei Ei, your new name is Odo Nana

oj_posharella2 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️God keep and bless ur family, My Darling ❤️

Veraserwaah stated:

Mrs. Norman, you are beautiful ❤️❤️

Nabellacouture stated:

Beautiful as always

obi_adepa_papabi stated:

Akua de3. so beautiful

miss_ewurabenagh stated:

This is Cinderella ❤️

rossyroyal__1 stated:

Beautiful

house_of_adele stated:

You're one beautiful woman

comfortjohn34 stated

You look gorgeous, queen ❤️

Nabellacouture stated:

Beautiful ❤️

bee_naturalgh stated:

MRS NORMAN ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bee_naturalgh stated:

The hair is hairing the body is bodying

Nana Akua Addo Slays In Kente Dress With Stylish Floral Beading Artwork

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, one of the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 Emmy Africa Awards.

The mother of two looked stunning in a chic kente dress created by a renowned Ghanaian fashion house.

The style icon has received accolades from social media users for her unbreakable fashion records on every occasion.

