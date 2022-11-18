Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin was spotted at the finale of Miss Malaika 2022 in an exquisite suit and designer bag

The pretty celebrity owns a fashion brand but that doesn't stop her from investing in luxurious designer clothes and bags

The screen goddess is among the top actresses and successful entrepreneurs in Ghana managing two business

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has stepped up her fashion game as she flaunts her latest designer bag collection.

The fashion entrepreneur was among the female stars who graced the red carpet at the 2022 Miss Malaika finale on November 12, 2022.

The A-lister actress looked stunning in a lemon green tailored jacket and matching oversized pants. She wore a black and white lace bodysuit to match her colorful suit.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin slays in stunning blazers. source@salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma wore a straight silky lob hairstyle with heavy makeup while holding her expensive Bottega Veneta bag that costs over twenty-six thousand Ghana cedis according to Mytheresa.com.

Salma completed her looks with pink pointed high heels for the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on her looks.

pascalinedwards

Proud of you baby girl ❤️ @salmamumin more wins

chef_wayne282

Dress is looks good on you and you will smell soo goooooooooood i can feel it lol

richybrown74

Beauty with brains. Much love❤️

akosua_nokturnal

Everything is giving

its.jeff_1z

Pretty lady with ambition

kel_kingship_

Simply gorgeous,omg.This a true discovery

jr_prince_mills

Gorgeous dear

spinks_hvac_company_limited

You look gorgeous

mizz._.tee

You nailed the whole outfit with the pointed-toe shoes, you look great.

habibatu521

My adorable princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️love you sweetheart

Salma Mumin slays in a form-fitting dress

This is not the first time the top actress has styled her looks with a designer bag. It was first spotted when she was invited as a panelist on the United Showbiz entertainment review show.

She wore a gorgeous dress from her clothing line while showing off her designer bag. She wore a beautiful coiled hairstyle and open-toe high heels for the show.

Yvonne Nelson shows off an expensive bag collection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson who poses with pricey designer bags, demonstrating how seriously she takes accessorizing.

Even with her purses, the multiple award-winning actress and entrepreneur avoid making a fashion statement.

The chief executive officer of a creche school and a movie production house is among the few female stars in this bag collection

Source: YEN.com.gh