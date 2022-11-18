Ghanaian Actress Salma Mumin Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Suit And GH₵ 26,500 Bottega Veneta Bag
- Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin was spotted at the finale of Miss Malaika 2022 in an exquisite suit and designer bag
- The pretty celebrity owns a fashion brand but that doesn't stop her from investing in luxurious designer clothes and bags
- The screen goddess is among the top actresses and successful entrepreneurs in Ghana managing two business
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has stepped up her fashion game as she flaunts her latest designer bag collection.
The fashion entrepreneur was among the female stars who graced the red carpet at the 2022 Miss Malaika finale on November 12, 2022.
The A-lister actress looked stunning in a lemon green tailored jacket and matching oversized pants. She wore a black and white lace bodysuit to match her colorful suit.
Hajia Bintu excites adult fans with sultry video walking out of a pool dripping with water, slays in swimwear
Salma wore a straight silky lob hairstyle with heavy makeup while holding her expensive Bottega Veneta bag that costs over twenty-six thousand Ghana cedis according to Mytheresa.com.
Salma completed her looks with pink pointed high heels for the star-studded event.
Some social media users have commented on her looks.
pascalinedwards
Proud of you baby girl ❤️ @salmamumin more wins
chef_wayne282
Dress is looks good on you and you will smell soo goooooooooood i can feel it lol
richybrown74
Beauty with brains. Much love❤️
akosua_nokturnal
Everything is giving
its.jeff_1z
Pretty lady with ambition
kel_kingship_
Simply gorgeous,omg.This a true discovery
jr_prince_mills
Gorgeous dear
chef_wayne282
spinks_hvac_company_limited
You look gorgeous
mizz._.tee
You nailed the whole outfit with the pointed-toe shoes, you look great.
habibatu521
My adorable princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️love you sweetheart
Salma Mumin slays in a form-fitting dress
This is not the first time the top actress has styled her looks with a designer bag. It was first spotted when she was invited as a panelist on the United Showbiz entertainment review show.
She wore a gorgeous dress from her clothing line while showing off her designer bag. She wore a beautiful coiled hairstyle and open-toe high heels for the show.
Yvonne Nelson shows off an expensive bag collection
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson who poses with pricey designer bags, demonstrating how seriously she takes accessorizing.
Even with her purses, the multiple award-winning actress and entrepreneur avoid making a fashion statement.
The chief executive officer of a creche school and a movie production house is among the few female stars in this bag collection
