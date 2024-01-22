Ghanaian bride Jessica has made some Ghanaians very unhappy with her outfit choice for her bridal video shoot

The beautiful bride with voluptuous figure looked completely naked in the viral videos trending on Instagram

Some social media users have expressed their displeasure after watching the video several times online

Ghanaian bride living abroad has caused a stir after rocking a revealing outfit for her bridal photoshoot before her traditional wedding.

The plus-size Jessica looked heavenly in a white off-shoulder see-through lace bridal robe with high slit.

Ghanaian couple Kelvin and Jessica look perfect together. Photo credit: @casty_moments

Ghanaian bride Jessica wore a side-parted frontal curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while dancing with her bridesmaids.

The gorgeous bride Jessica couldn't stop smiling as she gave her pretty bridesmaid expensive presents for supporting her and travelling to Ghana for her plush wedding.

Ghanaian bride Jessica looks ethereal in a stylish kente gown

Ghanaian bride Jessica flaunted her cleavage in an off-shoulder corsted ombre kente gown that she styled with a classy bridal fan designed with rhinestones.

In the viral video, Ghanaian bride Jessica won over the guests with her beautiful adowa dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Jessica dazzles in shiny lace gown for her wedding reception

Ghanaian bride Jessica looked exquisite long-sleeve lace gown designed with rhinestones for her wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_boahemaah_ stated:

The husband isn’t complaining. She looks good in it. What’s your beef? People can’t be comfortable in their skin ?

myzzami stated:

Wat was meant for the husband is out showing … some of u koraa di3 boi.

ewurasi_grant stated:

Bridesmaids covered up and you the BRIDE OPENED UP WIDE ….WELL!!!!

ayikuuuuu stated:

Photography seems like a sweet job, watch naked women and get paid on top

stephanieabenanketia stated:

Wow.... she's pretty... Do you know what her husband is showing out der?... msteew

isaacjunior314 stated:

As far as the one marrying her is Ohkay with it then … what it is not our probs

cyndicardashian stated:

The most beautiful robe I’ve ever seen!. The body in that robe Kraa is

Tall And Slim Ghanaian Bride With Looks Regal In Classy Strapless Kente Gown For Her Plush Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride who resides in the US who has captured the attention of the internet.

In a viral video, the supermodel demonstrated her dancing skills while showcasing her curves and flawless melanin skin.

Comments about Ghanaian bride Nana Asare's exquisite kente gown and hairstyle have been made on social media.

