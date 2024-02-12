Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown is back on our screens with her fashion dresses and elegant hairstyles

The Kumawood star looked exquisite in a fashionable denim dress that accentuated her curves

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's custom-made outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has warm hearts online with her stunning denim outfit and hosts the first episode of Onua Showtime in 2024.

The gorgeous media personality dazzled in a long-sleeve dress with beaded lace embellishment while hosting top celebrities on the show, including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Ras Nene, and others.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown wore a long, coloured, curly hairstyle and mild makeup that made her glow as she entertained the studio audience with a stellar performance.

Mrs Mensah completed her glamorous look with black strappy high heels that matched perfectly with her custom-made outfit.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown performs with Kwabena Kwabena on Onua Showtime

Ghanaian musician George Kwabena Adu, popularly called Kwabena Kwabena, got the audience to their feet as he performed one of his hit songs, Fakye, on Onua Showtime.

He wore a classy v-shaped pleated two-piece outfit and black sunglasses while accessorizing his look with a gold jewellery set.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

shikcollection stated:

Queen and more ❤️❤️❤️.

jollof_king_ghana stated:

Mommy, may you keep shining ❤️❤️❤️

lady_clankie stated:

Nana Ama Beautiful ❤️

whats_up_gh stated:

Wo y3 Mighty

Arabellaghana stated:

Empress

serwaa1856 stated:

Ama Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

sparkling___stones stated:

Thank you so much, big sis ❤

porrsh2012 stated:

May you bless our going out and our coming Lord

o2aproperties_and_landsurveys stated:

You woke up still beautiful

Selassiebrownofficial stated:

Grace personified ❤️

Triciaarthurforson stated:

Queen of the media...I love you die

amalenachildrenshaven stated:

Stunning

_jvinspired_ stated:

Her Excellency ❤️❤️❤️

Adusaesther stated:

The dress is lovely ❤❤ and it giving

