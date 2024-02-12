Nana Ama McBrown: Onua Showtime Host Looks Classy In Stylish Denim Dress With Lace Embellishment
- Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown is back on our screens with her fashion dresses and elegant hairstyles
- The Kumawood star looked exquisite in a fashionable denim dress that accentuated her curves
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's custom-made outfit and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has warm hearts online with her stunning denim outfit and hosts the first episode of Onua Showtime in 2024.
The gorgeous media personality dazzled in a long-sleeve dress with beaded lace embellishment while hosting top celebrities on the show, including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Ras Nene, and others.
Nana Ama McBrown wore a long, coloured, curly hairstyle and mild makeup that made her glow as she entertained the studio audience with a stellar performance.
Becca causes a stir as she proudly repeats the outfit she wore to shoot a Val's promo on Onua Showtime
Mrs Mensah completed her glamorous look with black strappy high heels that matched perfectly with her custom-made outfit.
Nana Ama McBrown performs with Kwabena Kwabena on Onua Showtime
Ghanaian musician George Kwabena Adu, popularly called Kwabena Kwabena, got the audience to their feet as he performed one of his hit songs, Fakye, on Onua Showtime.
He wore a classy v-shaped pleated two-piece outfit and black sunglasses while accessorizing his look with a gold jewellery set.
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
shikcollection stated:
Queen and more ❤️❤️❤️.
jollof_king_ghana stated:
Mommy, may you keep shining ❤️❤️❤️
lady_clankie stated:
Nana Ama Beautiful ❤️
Nana Ama McBrown makes a bold fashion statement as she slays in a classy plaid suit and braids hairstyle
whats_up_gh stated:
Wo y3 Mighty
Arabellaghana stated:
Empress
serwaa1856 stated:
Ama Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
sparkling___stones stated:
Thank you so much, big sis ❤
porrsh2012 stated:
May you bless our going out and our coming Lord
o2aproperties_and_landsurveys stated:
You woke up still beautiful
Selassiebrownofficial stated:
Grace personified ❤️
Triciaarthurforson stated:
Queen of the media...I love you die
amalenachildrenshaven stated:
Stunning
_jvinspired_ stated:
Her Excellency ❤️❤️❤️
Adusaesther stated:
The dress is lovely ❤❤ and it giving
Nana Ama McBrown Introduces New Fashion Trend, Slays All-Silver-Chained Gown And Flawless Makeup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who has raised the bar for style influencers in terms of fashion.
The 46-year-old looked gorgeous in an elegant ponytail hairstyle and immaculate makeup.
Nana Ama McBrown has drawn criticism from some social media users for consistently endorsing Ghanaian designers on her platforms.
