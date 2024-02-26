TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee never ceases to amaze her fans as she steps out in a stylish dress on her birthday

She rocked a beautiful custom-made dress and charming hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot

Former Black Stars player Stephen Appiah and other famous celebrities have commented on Cookie Tee's birthday photos

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, celebrated her birthday on Sunday, 25 February 2024, with a stunning photoshoot.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host wore a shiny brocade puff-sleeve dress that snatched her waist.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @cookieteegh

Cookie Tee styled the knee-level dress with black stiletto heels while flaunting her expensive Cherry red mini Lady Christian Dior bag.

The morning show host looked charming in a frontal braided hairstyle and mild makeup as she posed behind her black car.

The founder of Mabel's Angels founder accessorised her look with stud gold earrings and a different set of bracelets.

Check out the photos below;

Cookie Tee slays in a stylish green dress

TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee looked terrific in a long-sleeve belted dress as she hosted industrious women on Today's Woman show.

Cookie Tee wore black Valentino Garavani shoes that elevated her look. The talented television personality wore an expensive wristwatch and matching fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa has commented on Cookie Tee's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

drlouisa_s stated:

Happy birthday, sis. God bless you abundantly ❤️

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday, Sister. You’re beautiful ❤

Jessicalarny stated:

Happy birthday hun

Nikkisamonas stated:

Birthday blessings fall on you

naa_ashorkor_ stated:

Happy birthday beautiful

Stephenappiahofficial stated:

Happy birthday

dieketseng_nteo stated:

Ageing like fine wine Happy birthday sis enjoy ❤

Clementafreh stated:

Happy Birthday my S H I R L E Y ❤ @cookieteegh ❤

Brieparkins stated:

Ooosh Beautiful CookieHappy birthday Big Woman!♥️♥️Enjoy! It’s your day

Wesleykessegh stated:

Happy birthday sis ❤❤❤❤

beautiful_thelma stated:

It’s our birthday Blessings upon blessings to you❤

Cookie Tee Steals Show With Elegant African Print Styles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee, who always loved to slay in African print dresses.

As the co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful Show, Cookie Tee embodies adaptability, confidence, and beauty.

The astute TV host has overcome all obstacles to become in high demand in the entertainment and fashion industries.

