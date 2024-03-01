Ghanaian television host MzGee is among the best-dressed female celebrities slaying in African wear

The United Showbiz host turned heads with her glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's custom-made outfit designed by a talented Ghanaian fashion designer

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, looks elegant in a beautiful kente outfit to celebrate Heritage Month.

The talented media personality wore an agbada with billowing sleeves and matching form-fitting trousers for her latest photoshoot.

MzGee slays in beautiful dresses and flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

Former TV presenter MzGee wore an expensive frontal curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed like a supermodel in the viral photos.

The United Showbiz host shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

EL-ROI … The God that sees me!. March … Ephphatha! Triumphant entry!

Happy New Month … March will be good for us!. Divine Protection! Divine Provision! Divine Promotion!

Divine Connection!.Surely, there’s an end! Surely, there’s a beginning!

Check out the photos below;

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in a black maxi dress

The award-winning television host MzGee looked fabulous in a long black dress and yellow turban to elevate her look.

In the viral video, MzGee completed her look with black designer shoes while dancing beautifully.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's stunning kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ann_ita1 stated:

The outfit is just perfect And you look so beautiful, dear ❤️

Eunice.g.adu stated:

We March on, dear. Happy New Month. ❤

Ekuathompson stated:

Beautiful! Beautiful!! beautiful !!!❤️❤️❤️

_co_ke stated:

Hey mama ❤

fynnba_ stated:

My girl

Eliznak stated:

You are beautiful!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

sanakivenunye stated:

Pearls in detail ❤️❤️❤️

Boatemaaspeaks stated:

Amen

adoma_dolly stated:

Mamaga Papabi❤️❤️

Faridanoi stated:

wow, happy new month this be some North dress i guess u look good

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

Agbada queen

akosua_sika_futuro stated:

May this smile never stop ❤❤

Nanayawodo stated:

Beautiful MzGee

Otemaaamoah stated:

My beautiful Gee Gee

MzGee Rocks Kente To Receive Her Award As She Beats McBrown To Win TV Personality Of The Year Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, who was named Ghana's Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year.

The television presenter beat other colleagues from TV3 and GHOne to win the prestigious award.

Several people on social media have congratulated the incredibly gifted female media personality on receiving the esteemed honour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh