Nana Ama McBrown looked heavenly in a timeless white dress to host her entertainment show, Onua Showtime

The gorgeous celebrity mother looked elegant in a trending hairstyle and flawless makeup

Some social media users have praised the talented female fashion designer for her creativity

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is still in the thanksgiving phase as she rocks a white dress to host the United Showbiz program after successfully unveiling her kids' lounge.

The mother-of-one looked heavenly in the white corseted dress with see-through lace sleeves and a stylish beaded neckline.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore beautiful earrings that matched her dress designs and opted for a black leather wristwatch.

She looked charming in a coloured Fulani braid hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in African print as she gives a tour of her Kids' lounge

Nana Ama McBrown wore a classy denim, African print top, and white bodycon skirt as she gave a tour of a new establishment catering to children's needs.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dianatwumasi stated:

Good evening, please

bethbab4real stated:

Pretty Nana

Abigailowusuappiah stated:

Mama❤️❤️❤️

stellathe_star77 stated:

I'm still here talking about Nana oooooo Nana

badu9608 stated:

Ama Nhyiraba, you are highly favored ❤️

ajoki___ stated:

Beautiful ma'am ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kate_amoa stated:

Looking sweet and beautiful

Officialkillmatic stated:

My mom ❤️

dadziel1 stated:

My woman crush ❤️❤️❤️

Ohemaablizzy stated:

The only Gh actress who refuses to grow ❤️❤️❤️

sparkling___stones stated:

My big sis

ambitious_afia stated:

Empress papabi

boatemaa4real stated:

Seriously Nana, you are looking good ❤️❤️❤️❤️

danielk_wallace stated:

My mum

