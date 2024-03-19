Hajia Bintu: Ghanaian TikToker Goes Bra As She Poses Inside A Red Helicopter: "Moesha Do Pass You"
- Hajia Bintu is amassing followers in South Africa as she lives a luxurious lifestyle with her friends
- The chief executive officer of Crown and Combs looks gorgeous with out without makeup as seen in her viral videos
- Some social media users have commented on her beautiful photos from her recent vacation in South Africa
Ghanaian TikTok Noami Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, always goes viral as she flaunts her lavish lifestyle on social media.
The young beauty entrepreneur was photographed in a brown long-sleeve crop top showing off her flat tummy while boarding a helicopter in Cape Town.
Hajia Bintu paired her sassy top with black ripped jeans clinched to her body, flaunting her famous curves.
The fashion model wore an expensive frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian TikToker slays in white swimwear
Hajia Bintu mesmerised her fans as she flaunted her smooth body in white swimwear while slaying in white sunglasses.
She showed off her new beautiful tattoos on her thighs in the form of a big butterfly.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Salifuabubakari.54 stated:
What Nyash can do, PhD cannot do. Argue with your phone
quinamina__ stated:
❤️Bintuuuu
bobbyjay870 stated:
Moesha do pass you
buju_banti stated:
Is it OK to come home? We beg wai
richest__cashout stated:
Bossssladyyyy♥️
simmy_cool50 stated:
What yansh cannot do does not exist
mrkayboy_ stated:
Bintu ynash too big
Luckywinghana stated:
Our African doll
Alezbmichael stated:
Amazing, this is black beauty indeed
Robinhoousmane stated:
The only Accra Ph.D. students
olivertransnet stated:
Helicopter again? Remember wig.
mr_romeo939 stated:
If pretty was a person, you are the perfect example
