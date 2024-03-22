Nigerian filmmaker Pascal Amanfo is the latest celebrity groom in town as photos of his private wedding surfaced online

The glowing bride and fashionista looked elegant in a custom-made gown for her luxurious wedding

Some Ghanaian celebrities including Jessica Williams have commented on Pascal Amanfo's wedding photos

Nigerian movie producer based in Ghana, Pascal Amanfo has married his longtime girlfriend Parish in a private ceremony.

The beautiful bride with voluptuous figure looked angelic in a long-sleeve lace white gown with detachable skirt.

Nigerian filmmaker Pascal Edwards and Parish look stunning together. Photo credit: @officialpascalamanfo.

Source: Instagram

The latest celebrity bride Parish wore a center-parted coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her bridal look.

The famous filmmaker looked dapper in white stylish jacket with two pocket that he paired with black tailored-to-fit trousers for his private wedding.

Watch the video below;

Pretty bride Parish slays in an off-shoulder corseted dress

The member of People Like Christ (PLC) looked gorgeous in a brocade corseted dress that highlighted her curves.

She wore a simple 360 lace frontal hairstyle and perfect makeup while accessoring her look with classy necklace.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Pascal Amanfo's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Tastypotghana stated:

Congratulations PP

Jessicalarny stated:

Congratulations

Jessicawilliamsgh stated:

Blessing Overflow, MOG ❤❤….

Belindadzattah stated:

Congratulations, Apostle ❤❤❤❤❤ May the Almighty continue to bless your union

Music magnate stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

Theerachelg stated:

Congratulations Apostle .. Aww, God bless you both

Thefemibabs stated:

Congratulations, Apostle Sir!!! God Bless Your Home!❤️

theonlymajor1 stated:

YESSS❣️ CONGRATULATIONS @officialpascalamanfo. She is BEAUTIFUL & you're such a handsome Groom! You both have done well I am beyond happy for this union✨️ May God continue to bless you

Thebrandgis stated:

Congratulations, Apostle of Revelation

Preciousota stated:

Congratulations sir.

Ghanaian Twin Bride Looks Ravishing In A Strapless Pink Kente Gown As She Marries A Nigerian Man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Renel, a Ghanaian bride who married the love of her life in a lavish ceremony and looked stunning.

When he arrived at the customary wedding location to ask for the bride's hand in marriage, the Nigerian groom was excessively thrilled.

Several social media users have commented on the adorable couple's wedding videos that are trending on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh