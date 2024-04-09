United Showbiz host MzGee has inspired many corporate women with her latest long-sleeve and stylish skirt

The award-winning TV presenter looked gorgeous in an charming hairstyle and makeup to enhance her look

Some social media users commented on famous fashion influencer's outfit on the United Showbiz program

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku popularly called MzGee has left her fans stunned with her custom-made corporate outfit.

The talented and gorgeous TV host looked in custom-made corporate outfit as the hosted the first episode in April 2024.

MzGee rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iamamzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee wore a white long sleeve with beaded collar and sleeves that she paired with a shiny brocade fabric.

She wore a beautiful 360 frontal hairstyle ponytail and flawless makeup with colourful eye shadows and glossy lips.

The style influencer completed her look with black high heels while posing gracefully for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

MzGee looks ethereal in an African print jacket and white pants

Former TV3 presenter MzGee looked fabulous in a long African print jacket and white tailored-to-fit pants on the United Showbiz program.

She wore elegant and trendy hairstyle with smooth makeup while accessorising her look with gold earrings that matched the buttons in her jacket.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

safars_trendzone stated:

Wow, I love your dress. It is beautiful and you also beautiful

gilbertsilva4 stated:

All hail our queen

kindii_jnr stated:

She listens, she reads, and she delivers✌️

ben_edictaofficial stated:

This is what we call elegant

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

Beautiful sis

iampurpletwin1 stated:

This is your outfit; pass it on to me ...

shakara01 stated:

Ewe girls are the prettiest ❤️

3rdeye_photographs stated:

What a captivating smile

gloriaosarfo stated:

Beautiful everything.

Afrifavera stated:

Awww, Daavi, I don’t even know what to say

safars_trendzone stated:

Wow, I love this demn your dress and you are also beautiful.

MzGee Glows As She Rocks An Elegant African Print Dress With Overlay, Yvonne Okoro Reacts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, who has won over fans and style icons with her most recent African print attire.

She changed her appearance by donning a charming ponytail and minimal makeup to enhance her appearance.

Celebrities from Ghana have remarked on MzGee's fashionable African print outfit, which she wore to formal functions.

Source: YEN.com.gh