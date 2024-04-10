Ghanaian bride Esther Maureen and her husband have made young couples believe in the power of true love

The perfect couple couldn't stop staring at each other during their lovely traditional and white wedding

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos of the beautiful bride in stunning dresses

Ghanaian bride Esther Maureen has inspired many with her rare love story and beautiful outfits for her wedding after planning for less than a year.

The bride disclosed that the groom was very shy when they met in March 2015, so he couldn’t shoot his shot.

After four years, he confessed his feelings, but she was dating someone else. He didn't give up but came forward a few more times and in 2023 after being consistent for 8 good years. He got to date the love of his life during her single era and they started planning their wedding.

Ghanaian bride Esther Maureen looks gorgeous in these outfits. Photo credit: @sorce_photography.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Esther rocks a red dress for the pre-wedding shoot

The gorgeous bride wore a one-hand red dress and long straight hairstyle for the pre-wedding shoot while the groom opted for an all-black outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Esther looks classy in a corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Esther looked magnificent in a beaded kente gown and Barbie-inspired hairstyle for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The wealthy and handsome groom looked dapper in a pink agbada and purple mobutu hat to complete his look.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Esther looks incredible in a white lace gown

Ghanaian bride Esther couldn't stop smiling as the twelve important women in her life gifted her twelve white rose flowers on her wedding day.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Esther Maureen's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Paalemaire stated:

Congratulations my friend you looked so beautiful

adwo0908 stated:

Please What's the meaning of I may ask

Sheillaemefa stated:

Very cute. This will be the new trend!

Abigailafro stated:

I love this ❤️

_nanakojobotwe stated:

Congratulations

lady_kiesh stated:

Beautiful ❤️

lady_lydia_randolph stated:

This is so lovely

elated_moments stated:

Lovely idea❤️❤️ Beautiful bride

gh_izo stated:

Beautiful! God Bless your home

debs_bempong stated:

Congratulations Esther Maureen!

Beaudesignsgh stated:

Awww, soo beautiful. God bless your union.

lords1_princess stated:

@debbieawinja this idea is heaven

Awonorvisi stated:

@xtra_maureen aaaaaaaw I looooove this! And you made such a stunning bride! I’m so happy for you!❤

the_little_black_girl stated:

This is so cuteee. Congratulations baby girl @xtra_maureen ❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian Bride Slaying In Pink Corseted Kente Sheds Uncontrollable Tears As She Marries A Tall Man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Eunice, a Ghanaian bride, who broke down in tears when her hair and cosmetics were being done, which touched her wedding vendor.

The stunning bride dressed elegantly in three different looks for her traditional wedding ceremony and portraits.

Several social media users have left comments on the wedding videos of Ghanaian couple Eunice and Solomon.

Source: YEN.com.gh