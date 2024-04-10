Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew's daughter has set a new record with her beautiful birthday outfit

Keonelyn wore a stunning black gown designed by her mother and a ponytail hairstyle for her birthday party

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after videos of the birthday party were posted online

Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew's pretty daughter Keonelyn celebrated her 5th birthday at a luxurious party over the weekend.

The young fashion designer wore one of her mother's best designs as she invited her friends for a day filled with fun activities, food and drinks.

Sima Brew and her daughter slay in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @reelsbynanakwame.

Source: Instagram

Keonelyn wore a short black lace dress with a magnificent floor-sweeping detachable skirt to add a touch of drama to her look.

Sima Brew's daughter wore mild makeup, a stunning ponytail hairstyle, and a black and white polka hair accessory to match her outfit.

She completed her look with black see-through stockings and expensive designer shoes. Award-winning bridalwear designer Sima Brew wore a two-piece floral top and skirt as she danced elegantly at the event.

Watch the video below;

Sima Brew's daughter rocks beautiful Fendi outfits

Celebrity kid Keonelyn looked outstanding in a white Fendi top and multicoloured Fendi skirt to cut her birthday cake.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Sima Brew's daughter's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

springdazi stated:

It is a NO for that child’s dress. 1. Her dress is TOO short. 2. Let the child be a child and dress her appropriately as a kid.

salomense3 stated:

Your dress is fire

princessjoyabby stated:

I wish to embarrass my daughter Joy with money. (A loving and safe house, a nice private school, and a safe luxury car so she can be comfortable)

afolashade_bello stated:

It looks so lovely. I ❤️the child outfit

miss_porsh_ stated:

I so love her mum’s outfit

pinkdaze4 stated:

Beauty outfits

pinkypee2 stated:

The dress is beautiful

themamajourney_gh stated:

Most beautiful birthday girl I’ve ever seen

spendilove3118 stated:

I wish we can let a children be children and be dressed like children!!

Young Model And Daughter Of Ghanaian Designer Sima Brew Slays In A Shiny Lace Gown And Ponytail Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sima Brew's daughter's high fashion sense.

The teenage fashion influencer and model looked stunning in her designed clothes, especially for her birthday photo shoot.

Style influencers from Ghana, such as Gloria Sarfo, Selly Galley, and Serwaa Amihere, have commented on the sophisticated birthday pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh