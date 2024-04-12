Ghanaian stylist Violet Bannerman Quaye Obeng continues to share elegant looks to celebrate her birthday

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame A Plus wore different hairstyles to match each of her looks

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Vee's gorgeous ensembles and expensive jewellery set for the birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian entrepreneur Violet Bannerman Quaye Obeng, popularly called Akosua Vee, has proven she is one of Ghana's top stylists after releasing breathtaking photos to celebrate her birthday.

The mother-of-three looked splendid in three different stylish gowns by three fashion designers that can be worn to any red carpet-event.

Akosua Vee and Kwame A Plus look stunning together. Photo credit: @aakosuavee

Akosua Vee slays in a green kente gown for her birthday shoot

Akosua Vee commanded respect with this green beaded kente gown accentuating her curves. The fashion designer used faux fur to design the sleeveless, which matched perfectly with her featured headpiece.

Check out the photos below;

Akosua Vee looks incredible in a black gown for her birthday shoot

Akosua Vee consulted with gospel musician Piesie Esther's favourite fashion designer to work on this black ruched gown for her birthday shoot.

The male designer used different yet quality lace fabric for the long sleeves to show off some skin.

Check out the photos below;

Akosua Vee stuns in a red gown for her birthday shoot

Akosua Vee glowed as she slipped on a red gown with a unique sleeve for her birthday photoshoot.

The fashion influencer smiled beautifully while slaying in flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

The CEO of Goba Kente, Baaba Ankrah, has commented on Akosua Vee's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

baaba_ankrah stated:

Madam honorable

Vicamichaels stated:

Fine girl

akosua_bea stated:

Our influencer baako p3. We celebrate you

maame_yeboah295 stated:

Happy birthday beautiful Mrs God richly bless you

boatemaah__ stated:

Happy blessed birthday Ohemaa.. Long Live beautiful ❤️❤️

Myzawo stated:

Happy birthday, darling

Goldiemills stated:

Happy birthday babes age gracefully God bless u ❤️

Myzawo stated:

Happy Birthday Queen

j_laing stated:

Blast everywhere with your beautiful self....because it's your earth day ❤️❤️

make_mefab_gh stated:

Happy birthday Sister,God bless you….You are deeply loved

Kodualindatweneboah stated:

Happy birthday dear

