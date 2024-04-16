Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor has stepped up her fashion sense since joining the TV3 morning show team

The media personality has never repeated her outfit, as she always turned heads with decent yet stylish looks

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's outfit and lovely hairstyle for her new photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, popularly called Naa Ashorkor, is the latest female celebrity to be styled by Lauren Couture for her photoshoot.

Naa Ashorkor looked classy in a pink long-sleeve turtleneck top designed with colourful African print fabric to elevate her look.

Naa Ashorkor looks regal in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @naaashorkor.

Source: Instagram

The TV3 morning show Naa Ashorkor host completed her look with a matching form-fitting skirt for her stunning photoshoot.

The Adams Apple cast member rocked her lovely African braid hairstyle and mild makeup to make her glow.

Check out the photos below;

Naa Ashorkor looks gorgeous in a black dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor looked incredible in a three-quarter sleeve peplum dress as she joined her team to discuss trending issues in Ghana.

Naa Ashorkor rocked frontal African braids and perfect makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Charlotte.graves.3762 stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Laurenhautecouture stated:

Gorgeous Lauren Woman @naa_ashorkor_ ❤❤❤

judy_brown_23 stated:

Statement! ❤️❤️

manuelphotography_official stated:

This is Beautiful ❤

_quophy_vandamme stated:

Moma no moma no

Ishoesgh stated:

You look really good

spontaneous_siambeck stated:

Clothed in beauty and radiance, you are beautiful Naa❤️❤️❤️

neekstudio_official stated:

Aw shiza chai......ma sister fine like this wow a don die❤️

Naamootsooacquayebaddoo stated:

Girl, you ate and left no crumbs.

morrismorgankwarteng stated:

Very classy lady

Emasonquaye stated:

Ahof3 Naa❤️

adjeicharleskwasi stated:

Amazing Naa

Jessieyjohnson stated:

We Win!.

Naa Ashorkor Flaunts Her Flat Stomach For The First Time As She Rocks Stylish African Print Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Naa Ashorkor, who frequently wears African print outfits for photoshoots.

The famous mother's flawless body won over some social media fans after giving birth to her beautiful children.

Several female celebrities, including Ghanaian physician Hanna Lisa, have commented on Naa Ashorkor's new look.

Source: YEN.com.gh