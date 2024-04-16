Ghanaian bride Marie-Laure looks exquisite in her attention-seeking kente gown for her plush wedding

The digital creator and travel addict left nothing to the imagination regarding the design for her classy kente gown

Some social media have commented on the gorgeous bride's outfit and makeup for her traditional wedding

UK-based Ghanaian content creator Marie-Laure has mesmerised her followers worldwide with her beautiful wedding kente gown for her plush wedding.

The fitness enthusiast wore a stylish gown designed by male fashion designer Atta Poku Ernest, the founder of Hagyams, as she married the love of her life.

Ghanaian bride Marie-Laure and her family rock kente gowns. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

Marie-Laure looked flawless in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and bold makeup with colourful eyeshadows and long eyebrows for her bridal look.

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride accessorised her look with gold earrings and bracelets to complete her look.

The pretty bridesmaids rocked form-fitting dresses, while the bride's sisters stood out with their structured kente gowns.

Ghanaian couple Marie-Laure and Jeffery show off their dance moves

The lovey-dovey couple couldn't hide their excitement after finally saying their marital vows in the presence of their family and friends.

The tall and handsome groom wore a colourful kente wrap with Adinkra symbols boldly woven to promote the rich Ghanaian culture.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Marie-Laure's wedding outfit

