Ghanaian Bride Goes Braless As She Turns Heads In A Pink Back Criss-Cross Corseted Kente Gown
- Ghanaian bride Marie-Laure looks exquisite in her attention-seeking kente gown for her plush wedding
- The digital creator and travel addict left nothing to the imagination regarding the design for her classy kente gown
- Some social media have commented on the gorgeous bride's outfit and makeup for her traditional wedding
UK-based Ghanaian content creator Marie-Laure has mesmerised her followers worldwide with her beautiful wedding kente gown for her plush wedding.
The fitness enthusiast wore a stylish gown designed by male fashion designer Atta Poku Ernest, the founder of Hagyams, as she married the love of her life.
Marie-Laure looked flawless in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and bold makeup with colourful eyeshadows and long eyebrows for her bridal look.
The gorgeous Ghanaian bride accessorised her look with gold earrings and bracelets to complete her look.
The pretty bridesmaids rocked form-fitting dresses, while the bride's sisters stood out with their structured kente gowns.
Ghanaian couple Marie-Laure and Jeffery show off their dance moves
The lovey-dovey couple couldn't hide their excitement after finally saying their marital vows in the presence of their family and friends.
The tall and handsome groom wore a colourful kente wrap with Adinkra symbols boldly woven to promote the rich Ghanaian culture.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Marie-Laure's wedding outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_naa.me_ stated:
It’s giving AD from love is blind….❤️
miss_alluring_ stated:
simple and classy
Jemimababa stated:
Beautiful bride
shanderson1229 stated:
Beautiful bride
Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace slays in a pink strapless dress: "You allowed this type of dressing on TV3"
Stephnaak stated:
Love this
reddove_events stated:
A very fit bride. Hard work shows
mizz._.tee stated:
She looks so pretty; her outfit and the bridesmaids outfits blended so well.
sharonne_awuor stated:
She is beautiful
punsandroses_ stated:
Wow, all of them!
richelclottey_ stated:
Beautiful outfit and a gorgeous bride
true0nature stated:
Wow, what a dress! Beautiful
fosuaa__ stated:
I love her back!❤️
so.yo_accessories stated:
Outfit on point
Source: YEN.com.gh