Global site navigation

Sarkodie Shocks Fans As He Dresses Like Jesus Christ, Rocks White Outfit And Crown Made Of Thorns
Style

Sarkodie Shocks Fans As He Dresses Like Jesus Christ, Rocks White Outfit And Crown Made Of Thorns

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has stepped up his fashion sense for his new music video shoot
  • The 38-year-old looked heavenly in a designer outfit and expensive black shoes for the viral photoshoot
  • Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's dashing outfit and gold accessories

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has left his fans stunned with her new look on Instagram.

The BET winner depicted Jesus Christ as he wore an all-white ensemble styled with a crown made of thorns.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie
Ghanaian musician Sarkodie rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @sarkodie
Source: Instagram

The Adonai hitmaker styled his look with black polished shoes as he crossed his legs in the black and white themed photos.

Sarkodie accessorised his look with expensive gold rings, bracelets and a gold watch while staring calmly at the cameras.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Read also

Fella Makafui looks smoking hot in a revealing ruched outfit that shows her flat tummy in stunning photos

Check out the photos below:

Sarkodie looks dashing in designer outfits

38-year-old musician Sarkodie looked classy in a white t-shirt and stylish trousers for his studio session.

He was photographed rocking his favourite gold watch and expensive white sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Sarkodie's new photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Momuftawu stated:

Highest

sarkupdates1 stated:

Kwesi Christo

sarkupdates1 stated:

Landlord

kingsleyfobiofficial stated:

Ohene

Ghlovelace stated:

King Jesus thinking anaa mighty

djbenji116 stated:

@sarkodie S E N I O R - K A A T O

noble_james_ stated:

Landlord

dboateng9 stated:

What’s up, brother

Bogagh stated:

Ɔkɔdiɛ

sistaakos_music stated:

Jesus of our generation ❤️❤️❤️❤️

wolverine666th stated:

highest

Doocreatives stated:

Ghana Music Messiah

Joeysarf stated:

Sark Christ

skillions_shaker stated:

Obidi Jesus

Immichaelpower stated:

Highest ✨

Read also

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi proves she is a queen with swag as she slays in shimmering kente dress

aristotle_.kelvin stated:

❤️...landlord

young_oppong_nkrumah stated:

Landlord

agent_mikedo stated:

Greatness

Archipelago stated:

Michael Jesus Owusu Addo The 1st aka Jesus Sarkodie

Sarkodie Looks Classy In Bespoke Suit As He Repeats His Favorite Gold Watch In 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie's sophisticated tailored suit that went viral on social media.

He is also well-known for wearing pricey designer t-shirts and matching pants. Sarkodie is one of the few male musicians from Ghana with a distinct sense of style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel