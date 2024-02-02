Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has stepped up his fashion sense for his new music video shoot

The 38-year-old looked heavenly in a designer outfit and expensive black shoes for the viral photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's dashing outfit and gold accessories

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has left his fans stunned with her new look on Instagram.

The BET winner depicted Jesus Christ as he wore an all-white ensemble styled with a crown made of thorns.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The Adonai hitmaker styled his look with black polished shoes as he crossed his legs in the black and white themed photos.

Sarkodie accessorised his look with expensive gold rings, bracelets and a gold watch while staring calmly at the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Sarkodie looks dashing in designer outfits

38-year-old musician Sarkodie looked classy in a white t-shirt and stylish trousers for his studio session.

He was photographed rocking his favourite gold watch and expensive white sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Sarkodie's new photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

