The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is one of the country's most significant music events. It is an event where great musicians, including rookies, are rewarded for their hard work.

Ghanaian fashion and entertainment industry celebrities stepped out in their best fashion-forward attire to support their favourite musicians nominated in various categories.

Nana Akua Addo, Nana Ama McBrown and Zynnell Zuh rock beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo @iamamamcbrown.

This year's event is hosted by the gorgeous and talented actress Naa Ashorkor, who always meets her fans' expectations with her decent yet classy looks.

Former Citi TV presenter AJ Sarpong, a famous style influencer, is the red-carpet host for the anticipated event at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center, on June 1, 2024.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top Ghanaian actresses to expect at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

1. Nana Akua Addo

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo always represents the country at top events with her creative looks. Recently, she went viral on the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards red carpet with her 3D dress.

2. Zynnell Zuh

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh never disappoints with her looks at every event, from private to public. The founder of the Zyellant fashion brand loves to step out in structured outfits that speak volumes about her great personality.

3. Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown always gives her fans style tips on her show. Fashionistas expect her to step out on the TGMA 2024 red carpet in an extraordinary outfit that will blow their minds away.

4. Selly Galley

Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia used to shake up the red carpet until she welcomed her lovely twin babies.

After celebrating their first birthday in grand style, Ghanaians hope the fashion influencer will turn heads on the red carpet with her stunning looks at the TGMA 2024.

5. Fella Makafui

YOLO star Fella Makafui is a music lover and a great dancer; no wonder her ex-husband is a famous rapper. Ghanaians expect the style influencer to brighten the red carpet with her positive vibes and exquisite look.

