A video of Afronita speaking on the build-up to the final of Britain's Got Talent is trending online

The 20-year-old stated that her decision to use songs of Fuse ODG for their performances is because of his popularity in the UK

Many people who commented on the video congratulated Afronita and Abigail on reaching the final of the show

Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita has been praised after she opened up on why she and her dance partner opted to use the songs of Fuse ODG for their performances at Britain's Got Talent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @gh.vibratorasmr, the CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy, in an interview, said the decision to perform with Fuse ODG's songs was premised on the fact his songs were popular in the UK.

Labelling him a legend, Afronita also added that the move to perform with the songs of Fuse ODG was the best.

"Honestly speaking Fuse ODG is a big legend, he is a Ghanaian UK based artiste and his songs are very popular here. They really love the vibe when it comes to his music, we connect well with his songs and it is just right that we use them for our performances.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section congratulated Afronita and Abigail on reaching the final of Britain's Got Talent.

noble lyndy commented:

I can see Abigail smiling and laughing can she hear what afronita is saying

Ama Adoma indicated:

Awwww look at Abigail I wish she can talk. congratulations

@dianananyun added:

The president need to sponsor some people to go n support her

dross wura Ama_Buabeng reacted:

imagine her mum surprising her on the final day

Lisa Quarm and Edurance celebrate Afronita

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dance collective DWP Academy has shared its excitement for its former member Afronita's latest milestone.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the DWP Academy said it was proud of Afronitaa despite her dramatic exit from the collective.

Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, and Championrolie have all shared positive remarks about Afronita and Abigail's performance.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

