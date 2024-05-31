Afronita Opens Up On Why Fuse ODG Songs Were Used: "They Really Like Him"
- A video of Afronita speaking on the build-up to the final of Britain's Got Talent is trending online
- The 20-year-old stated that her decision to use songs of Fuse ODG for their performances is because of his popularity in the UK
- Many people who commented on the video congratulated Afronita and Abigail on reaching the final of the show
Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita has been praised after she opened up on why she and her dance partner opted to use the songs of Fuse ODG for their performances at Britain's Got Talent.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @gh.vibratorasmr, the CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy, in an interview, said the decision to perform with Fuse ODG's songs was premised on the fact his songs were popular in the UK.
Afronita and Abigail: Fuse drops touching message to celebrate Ghanaian dancers in the BGT finals: "So proud"
Labelling him a legend, Afronita also added that the move to perform with the songs of Fuse ODG was the best.
"Honestly speaking Fuse ODG is a big legend, he is a Ghanaian UK based artiste and his songs are very popular here. They really love the vibe when it comes to his music, we connect well with his songs and it is just right that we use them for our performances.”
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comments section congratulated Afronita and Abigail on reaching the final of Britain's Got Talent.
I can see Abigail smiling and laughing can she hear what afronita is saying
Ama Adoma indicated:
Awwww look at Abigail I wish she can talk. congratulations
@dianananyun added:
The president need to sponsor some people to go n support her
dross wura Ama_Buabeng reacted:
imagine her mum surprising her on the final day
Lisa Quarm and Edurance celebrate Afronita
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dance collective DWP Academy has shared its excitement for its former member Afronita's latest milestone.
In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the DWP Academy said it was proud of Afronitaa despite her dramatic exit from the collective.
Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, and Championrolie have all shared positive remarks about Afronita and Abigail's performance.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.