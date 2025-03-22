Dr Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife Sally Akua Amoakowaa has released photos of her pretty daughter on Instagram

The young model looked gorgeous in stylish outfits and flawless makeup for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Maltida Oteng Mensah's birthday photos on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB has posted beautiful photos of her daughter for the first time on Instagram.

The proud celebrity mother Akua GMB wrote emotional words to mark her daughter's birthday on March 22, 2025.

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Akua GMB prayed to God to seek divine blessings and favour upon her daughter's life.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's Ex-Wife Akua GMB's daughter slays in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @iamakuaaamoakowaa.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian model Matilda Oteng Mensah looked gorgeous in a stylish black dress while modelling in elegant high heels.

Akua GMB's daughter accessorised her look pearly necklace and earrings while flaunting her stylish designer bag to complete her look.

In the video, she modelled in a classy white dress and black designer shoes with embellishment for her birthday shoot.

The founder and chief executive officer of the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant shared the video on Instagram with his caption:

"Heavenly Father, On this special day, I lift my daughter to You with a heart full of gratitude. Thank You for the precious gift of her life, for the joy, love, and light she brings into the world.

"Lord, I ask for Your abundant blessings upon her. May You guide her steps, fill her heart with peace, and surround her with love and kindness. Grant her wisdom to make good choices, strength to overcome challenges, and faith to trust in Your plan for her life."

"Bless her with good health, happiness, and success in all that she does. Keep her safe, protect her from harm, and fill her days with laughter and joy."

"May she always feel Your presence and know how deeply she is loved not just by me, but by You, her Heavenly Father. Thank You, Lord, for another year of life for my daughter. May this new year bring her closer to You and to the wonderful future You have planned for her. In Jesus’ name, Amen 💞❣️❣️❣️ @wiselytilly16."

The video of Akua GMB's daughter rocking stylish outfits is below:

Akua GMB's daughter competes in a pageant

Akua GMB's daughter Maltida Oteng Mensah competed in TV3's Ghana's Most Photogenic contest that scouts for young, beautiful and courageous Ghanaian models.

For her official portrait shoot, the wealthy heir wore a black sleeveless top and stylish denim jeans as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Akua GMB slays in a stylish denim skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB who has reintroduced the denim skirt trend in Ghana.

The style influencer wore a classy white crop top and a form-fitting long denim skirt for her video shoot at her plush mansion.

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's outfit and the interior of her plush home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh