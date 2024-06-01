Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is among the best-dressed female dresses at the 2024 TGMA

The brand ambassador and CEO of Simply Snatched slimming tea wore a red corseted gown to the music awards

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's form-fitting outfit and expensive wig

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui wants to break the internet with her glamorous outfit at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The ex-wife of famous rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Mekila, wore a cleavage-baring spaghetti dress to the star-studded event.

Fella Makafui slays in a red dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Fella Makafui snatched her small waist in a corseted red gown, highlighting her famous curves while rocking a Barbie-inspired hairstyle.

She looked incredible in flawless makeup and beautiful earrings to complete her look.

Ghanaian social media commentator Ayisha Modi, popularly called She Loves Stonebwoy, comments on Fella Makafui's outfit

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Beautiful

Efyacourage stated:

If MDK sees her, he will slim down a bit, the broken heart go renew

Habeeba stated:

Yesss! Show up! ❤️❤️❤️

scratch_bubbles stated:

The most painful thing is acting to be happy while’s deep down everything is broken . Hmm

not_mensah stated:

Shebi them go gv BBL awards too …

abena__opk stated:

Turkey you ate the look❤️

whitelove_me stated:

Made in Nigeria and assembled in Turkey

_.yassie stated:

Oh she’s beautiful

phil_abban stated:

It seems likes and comments are in shortage hereany Nkyer3kyer3mu?

Delisnowy stated:

Truth be told Fella is looking beautiful, her outfit is simple but classy, make up and well.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️i just love it.

not_mensah stated:

Fella Makafui Shames Haters As She Jams To Medikal's Song On Live TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui jamming to Medikal's song on live TV amid their divorce.

The beauty entrepreneur looked stunning in designer high heels as she performed flawless dance steps.

The young mother has received praise from some social media users for maintaining a clear separation between her personal life and her brand.

