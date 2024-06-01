TGMA 24: Fella Makafui Gives Free Show As She Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Red Gown: "Turkey Babe"
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is among the best-dressed female dresses at the 2024 TGMA
- The brand ambassador and CEO of Simply Snatched slimming tea wore a red corseted gown to the music awards
- Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's form-fitting outfit and expensive wig
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui wants to break the internet with her glamorous outfit at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The ex-wife of famous rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Mekila, wore a cleavage-baring spaghetti dress to the star-studded event.
Fella Makafui snatched her small waist in a corseted red gown, highlighting her famous curves while rocking a Barbie-inspired hairstyle.
She looked incredible in flawless makeup and beautiful earrings to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian social media commentator Ayisha Modi, popularly called She Loves Stonebwoy, comments on Fella Makafui's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:
Beautiful
Efyacourage stated:
If MDK sees her, he will slim down a bit, the broken heart go renew
Habeeba stated:
Yesss! Show up! ❤️❤️❤️
scratch_bubbles stated:
The most painful thing is acting to be happy while’s deep down everything is broken . Hmm
not_mensah stated:
Shebi them go gv BBL awards too …
abena__opk stated:
Turkey you ate the look❤️
whitelove_me stated:
Made in Nigeria and assembled in Turkey
_.yassie stated:
Oh she’s beautiful
phil_abban stated:
It seems likes and comments are in shortage hereany Nkyer3kyer3mu?
Delisnowy stated:
Truth be told Fella is looking beautiful, her outfit is simple but classy, make up and well.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️i just love it.
not_mensah stated:
Fella Makafui Shames Haters As She Jams To Medikal's Song On Live TV
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui jamming to Medikal's song on live TV amid their divorce.
The beauty entrepreneur looked stunning in designer high heels as she performed flawless dance steps.
The young mother has received praise from some social media users for maintaining a clear separation between her personal life and her brand.
