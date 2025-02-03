Ghanaian comedian Justice Hymns tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the Ashanti Region

The Kumawood star and his beautiful wife wore custom-made ensembles for their lavish wedding ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Ghana Jesus' and his wife Millicent's lovely wedding photos

Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns, popularly called Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus is the latest celebrity groom in town.

The comic actor married his longtime girlfriend Millicent in a lovely ceremony at Asuofia Nketia in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

Ghanaian actor Ghana Jesus marries in a lovely ceremony. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Ghana Jesus' traditional wedding

The beautiful couple looked elegant in stylish outfits for their star-studded traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Millicent, the gorgeous bride of Mmebusem, wore a gorgeous green corseted gown that accentuated her curves at their star-studded wedding ceremony.

The Ghanaian bride looked flawless with her heavy makeup, featuring green eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and contact lenses, which complemented her bridal look beautifully.

For the introductory session at the traditional wedding, she showcased an elegant frontal lace ponytail hairstyle as she posed for the cameras.

The celebrity bride looked dapper in a white short-sleeve shirt and green kente wrap for the traditional wedding.

Watch the video below:

Ghana Jesus' white wedding ceremony

Ghanaian bride Millicent looked regal in a long-sleeve lace gown for her star-studded white wedding.

The fashion influencer accessorised her look with stud earrings that matched the glamorous lace gown.

Celebrity groom Mmebusem looked dashing in a tailored-to-fit suit and black leather shoes to the event.

Ghanaian celebrities including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence and others were spotted at the blissful ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Ghana Jesus after his wedding

Some social media users have commented on Ghana Jesus' wedding videos on Instagram. Many took to the comment section to share their messages.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amboshet stated:

"So this is the best photo you could get from the couple? Sometimes people act like they are helping you but rather laughing in your face."

mario_derly stated:

"Congratulations 🎈🎊."

qwaku.sterling stated:

"Mumu blogger is that the best photo you could get."

abena_animwaa stated:

"What happened to his first marriage anaa it was all content."

iam_solashmoni stated:

"Congrats, wishing him all the best🥳🧡."

ledscreensgh stated:

"Jesus getting married is wild. Are there any new additional chapters after Revelation?."

kobby_6996 stated:

"Ghana Jesus re-married, eii Yesu 😂😂💔."

richard_quansah_rq stated:

"Zion, most people do complain about your work. Could you please do something about it???🙏🏽."

linda_sakyiwaa stated:

"This pic even shows that they were not aware the photographer is taking pictures and videos of them. You could have at least used a pic where they were at smiling or there was none? Boi 😢."

anilove_1993 stated:

"O Lord, let us find grace in your sight. Let us then walk in that grace wherein we stand. And even as Noah obeyed you and saved others in the ark he built, even so, may you use us to help others find refuge in you."

kofiosafoadu stated:

"Abeg no vex oh, who did the lady ein makeup give um hmmm."

Ghanaian bride rocks a corset kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dee Marfo, a Ghanaian bride who went viral on the internet with her wedding videos.

The young bride looked stunning in breathtaking gowns for her glamorous white and traditional wedding.

Social media users commented on Ghanaian bride Dee Marfo's flawless makeup look and hairstyle on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh