Fella Makafui: Ghanaian Actress Glows As She Rocks A Stylish Dress And Curly Hair After Her Divorce
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired her followers with her decent outfit on Instagram
- The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal looked effortlessly chic in a maxi dress and designer shoes
- Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's flawless makeup and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is always on point regarding her sartorial choices for her photoshoot.
The YOLO star has been photographed rocking a colourful long dress amid the divorce issue with her ex-husband Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly called Medikal.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Fella Makafui looked breathtaking in a two-tone dress with hand-beaded embroidery in the form of tree to add style and flare to her look.
Jackie Appiah glows as she shows off her new shape while rocking a stylish yellow dress and flawless makeup
The young mother-of-one wore long curly center-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lipstick.
Fella Makafui completed her look with beautiful stud earrings that matched the embellishment on her high heels.
Check out the photo below:
Fella Makafui slays in a red dress to the TGMAs
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's flawless makeup and hairstylh TGMA awards on June 1, 2024.
Watch the video below:
Some Ghanaians have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Akwaboahsandra stated:
You and May yuledochie needs to be studied in school, the two most strongest women I have ever come across ❤️
cey_ram stated:
Fella makios..akafui ❤️❤️❤️
aba.the.great stated:
Mahogany welcome back. Drop some updates
Amiieventsgh stated:
❤❤❤❤…we thing I adore about strong women…wen Dey throw u lemon use it for lemonade
official_lellyko stated:
TGMA 24: Felicia Osei wins over Ghanaians with her second gold dress after trending for wearing a church dress
Her Excellency keep shining and soaring higher in all your endeavors in Jesus name Amen ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
Adwoaguccci stated:
Look at GOD . Pretty Fella. Glow on .Loveyoudie
jesseygborgbor stated:
But he started with some swag oo plus the pocketing of hands just to give us this drama ooo
exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️ Amenorve
director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:
Love❤️
sargeantmilly1 stated:
Looking good.
Fella Makafui Stuns In Short Corseted Kente Dress For Resonance Movie Premiere
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui who made a bold fashion statement at her movie premiere wearing a chic kente dress.
The 28-year-old impressed her followers and posed for pictures with them on the red carpet.
Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels, among others, has congratulated Fella Makafui on a triumphant film debut.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh