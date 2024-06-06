Global site navigation

Fella Makafui: Ghanaian Actress Glows As She Rocks A Stylish Dress And Curly Hair After Her Divorce
Style

Fella Makafui: Ghanaian Actress Glows As She Rocks A Stylish Dress And Curly Hair After Her Divorce

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired her followers with her decent outfit on Instagram
  • The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal looked effortlessly chic in a maxi dress and designer shoes
  • Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's flawless makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is always on point regarding her sartorial choices for her photoshoot.

The YOLO star has been photographed rocking a colourful long dress amid the divorce issue with her ex-husband Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly called Medikal.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.
Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui looked breathtaking in a two-tone dress with hand-beaded embroidery in the form of tree to add style and flare to her look.

The young mother-of-one wore long curly center-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lipstick.

Fella Makafui completed her look with beautiful stud earrings that matched the embellishment on her high heels.

Fella Makafui slays in a red dress to the TGMAs

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's flawless makeup and hairstyle

Some Ghanaians have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Akwaboahsandra stated:

You and May yuledochie needs to be studied in school, the two most strongest women I have ever come across ❤️

cey_ram stated:

Fella makios..akafui ❤️❤️❤️

aba.the.great stated:

Mahogany welcome back. Drop some updates

Amiieventsgh stated:

❤❤❤❤…we thing I adore about strong women…wen Dey throw u lemon use it for lemonade

official_lellyko stated:

Her Excellency keep shining and soaring higher in all your endeavors in Jesus name Amen ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

Adwoaguccci stated:

Look at GOD . Pretty Fella. Glow on .Loveyoudie

jesseygborgbor stated:

But he started with some swag oo plus the pocketing of hands just to give us this drama ooo

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Amenorve

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

Love❤️

sargeantmilly1 stated:

Looking good.

Fella Makafui Stuns In Short Corseted Kente Dress For Resonance Movie Premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui who made a bold fashion statement at her movie premiere wearing a chic kente dress.

The 28-year-old impressed her followers and posed for pictures with them on the red carpet.

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels, among others, has congratulated Fella Makafui on a triumphant film debut.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

