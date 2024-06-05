Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has impressed her fans with her simple yellow outfit on Instagram

The celebrity fashion model known for her expensive taste in designer brands styled her look with a designer clutch

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah missed out on the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, but she is trending on Instagram with her yellow outfit.

The mother-of-one looked effortlessly chic in a stunning yellow maxi dress designed with faux fur sleeves.

Jackie Appiah rocks beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wore a long side, parted, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly drawn eyebrows and glossy lips.

The style influencer accessorised her look with beautiful side earrings while flaunting her shiny clutch purse.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah looks stunning in a colourful kimono outfit

Brand influencer Jackie Appiah looked classy in a stylish outfit designed by Christie Brown to the Talented Kidz finale, where Biskit emerged as the winner.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users comment on Jackie Appiah's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

officialcynthiara220 stated:

screaming beauriiii❤️❤️❤️

22mimilove stated:

Beautiful Queen @jackieappiah again

nanaama_lv_billionaire stated:

My beautiful Queen

Isatapretty stated:

goddess of beauty ❤️

Diamondconcept stated:

Mama good evening

akua_gist stated:

Yeah mummyyyy at it again

lulu_buntey05 stated:

Jackie you are so beautiful

kingalexkingslord stated:

My favorite pictures since childhood on the wall

Mykcute.trends stated:

Jackie

gxfty__ stated:

Beautiful and glamorous as always….A Queen I Stan ❤️

genevieve.budu stated:

the Queen ❤️

preshniela stated:

Please wear yellow more often. Dazzling

Jackie Appiah Mesmerises Her Fans With Designer Jacket And Louis Vuitton Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah who has started yet another new fashion trend.

The style icon has motivated her followers to look fierce without devoting all their funds to high-end labels.

Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have praised Jackie Appiah's glitzy hairstyle and commented on her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh