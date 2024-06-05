Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Ravishing In A Yellow Dress With Faux Fur Billowing Sleeves
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has impressed her fans with her simple yellow outfit on Instagram
- The celebrity fashion model known for her expensive taste in designer brands styled her look with a designer clutch
- Some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and hairstyle
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah missed out on the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, but she is trending on Instagram with her yellow outfit.
The mother-of-one looked effortlessly chic in a stunning yellow maxi dress designed with faux fur sleeves.
Jackie Appiah wore a long side, parted, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly drawn eyebrows and glossy lips.
The style influencer accessorised her look with beautiful side earrings while flaunting her shiny clutch purse.
TGMA 24: Felicia Osei wins over Ghanaians with her second gold dress after trending for wearing a church dress
Watch the video below:
Jackie Appiah looks stunning in a colourful kimono outfit
Brand influencer Jackie Appiah looked classy in a stylish outfit designed by Christie Brown to the Talented Kidz finale, where Biskit emerged as the winner.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users comment on Jackie Appiah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
officialcynthiara220 stated:
screaming beauriiii❤️❤️❤️
22mimilove stated:
Beautiful Queen @jackieappiah again
nanaama_lv_billionaire stated:
My beautiful Queen
Isatapretty stated:
goddess of beauty ❤️
Diamondconcept stated:
Mama good evening
akua_gist stated:
Yeah mummyyyy at it again
lulu_buntey05 stated:
Jackie you are so beautiful
kingalexkingslord stated:
My favorite pictures since childhood on the wall
Mykcute.trends stated:
Jackie
gxfty__ stated:
Beautiful and glamorous as always….A Queen I Stan ❤️
genevieve.budu stated:
the Queen ❤️
preshniela stated:
Please wear yellow more often. Dazzling
Jackie Appiah Mesmerises Her Fans With Designer Jacket And Louis Vuitton Bag
TGMA 24: Becca slays in a shiny dress with an oversized neckline: "Why is she always adjusting the dress?"
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah who has started yet another new fashion trend.
The style icon has motivated her followers to look fierce without devoting all their funds to high-end labels.
Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have praised Jackie Appiah's glitzy hairstyle and commented on her.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh