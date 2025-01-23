Heavily pregnant media personality Berla Mundi has set a new fashion trend with her maternity dresses

Berla Mundi's glam team carefully selected elegant dresses to step up her fashion game as she expects her first child

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty goddess and her wealthy husband under her post

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is reportedly pregnant after her luxurious private wedding to a wealthy heir in Accra.

The TV3 morning show host has taken over Instagram with her gorgeous maternity dresses as she discusses important political, economic, environmental, and other issues happening in Ghana with her panellists.

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi looks exquisite in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi has inspired many expectant mothers who look up to her for style inspiration with her stylish maternity dresses.

YEN.com.gh has compiled Berla Mundi's top five maternity looks on Instagram.

Berla Mundi rocks a blue dress

Former Miss Malaika beauty queen Berla Mundi looked spectacular, slaying in a short-sleeved flared dress.

She wore a long centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi rocks a stylish white dress

Brand influencer Berla Mundi looked terrific in a white halter-neck pleated dress as a model for a cosmetic brand.

In the trending video, she flaunted her glowing skin while applying lipstick like a professional makeup artist.

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi slays in a white maxi top

Ghanaian event host Berla Mundi looked heavily pregnant as she wore a white maxi top and jeans for a video shoot.

The expectant mother wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with red bold lipstick to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi slays in a floral dress

Berla Mundi looked splendid in a spaghetti strap floral print dress as she joined Chef Abby to shoot one of her viral recipes in 2024.

The happily married woman looked flawless in heavy makeup while accessorising her look with elegant drop earrings and expensive gold bracelets.

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi flaunts her baby bump

Some social media users have congratulated Berla Mundi after showing off her baby bump online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

v.e.e.d.e.e_ stated:

"Berla is looking so good!😍😍😍."

ayeyi_kuks stated:

"Eeeei, I didn’t know we have womb watchers here 😒😒😒."

gelic_bakes stated:

"Bella’s legs chai."

hayfordaklaku stated:

"Pregnancy symptoms. Berla has gained weight."

_mr.elroyy stated:

"Why Bella in face make big 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔."

cherish_flint stated:

"Mundi with the skin."

senderrichprynce stated:

"They should rather focus on the lines that come on the screens.. ah .. you'll buy it, use small naa. You'll see lines on the screen."

albert_kerryson stated:

"Nobody is talking about this lady’s face? What?."

Berla Mundi slays in a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Berla Mundi turned heads at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her red dress.

The style influencer flaunted her skin in a stylish gown with a hoodie to host the biggest music awards show in Ghana.

Some social media users praised her glam team for always coming up with new and timeless creations for her.

