Ghanaian singer Mzbel has left her stunned with her daughter's lovely birthday photoshoot

The young beauty ambassador showed off her flawless skin while slaying in kente ensemble

Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's daughter's birthday photos

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, has shared stunning photos of her daughter to celebrate her first birthday.

The beautiful celebrity kid looked like a royal in a colourful and expensive kente wrap and white sequin skirt.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily.

Source: Instagram

Baby Ohemaa accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery and customised handmade sandals.

Style influencer Mzbel styled her daughter's voluminous hairstyle into an elegant ponytail that matched her stylish look.

Check out the photos below:

Mzbel celebrates her daughter's first birthday in grand style

Ghanaian event player and chief executive officer of Bel's Playground, Mzbel, organised a plush party to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Aklerhmusic stated:

The 4th slide is for the haters like duh ❤️❤️❤️. Blessed birthday Many3 ❤️

nelly_boat stated:

I can imagine the stress you went through to bring out these beautiful pics

iam_cesco stated:

Happy birthday, Ohemaa ❤️❤️❤️

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

Happy birthday to you princess❤️

official_dacoster stated:

Happy birthday ohemaa ❤️

doriiiskye stated:

Akosua my name sake,no wonder you stood up early before a year.Fearless is our other name but wise and humble,smart in all aspects of life.Happy birthday Ohemaa pr3ko p33

Danquahseven stated:

Happy birthday

Joyquame stated:

Happiest birthday ohemaa ❤️

mari_gyata stated:

Happy birthday princess

bercca.01 stated:

I love the fourth slide❤️. Happy birthday ohemaa❤️.

midwife_engineer stated:

Happy birthday Babygirl

Source: YEN.com.gh