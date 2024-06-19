Onua TV presenter Aba Dope looks good in blond hairstyle, so she always slays in elegant styles

The chief executive officer of Foodgist restaurant has mesmerised her fans with her stunning birthday photos

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's unique and gorgeous outfit for her birthday shoot

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, has stepped up her fashion sense for her birthday photoshoot.

The Onua TV presenter, who loves to slay in red-themed outfits, didn't disappoint with her birthday ensemble.

Aba Dope wore a cleavage-baring red waist-snatching glittering beaded dress for her birthday photoshoot on June 18, 2024.

Onua TV presenter Aba Dope looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @abadope

The businesswoman looked classy in a detachable pleated fabric designed as a 'bridge' to cover her gorgeous blond hairstyle.

To complete her look, Aba Dope wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick. She modelled in red high heels while flaunting her beaded handbag.

Watch the video below:

Aba Dope looks regal in a stylish African print dress

Famous TikToker Aba Dope looked ethereal in a custom-made Mermaid-inspired African print dress and elegant frontal lace blond hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's elegant birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

barimah_makeup_artistry stated:

Happy birthday dear

Sistaafia stated:

Happy birthday my❤️

_.queen_elorm stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️Woye Great and mighty

amg_goodeeds_nana_yaw stated:

Best in slaying on a good outfit …I just love your style ❤️ Happy Birthday Love ❤️

Darkskinrue stated:

Omg we share the same birthday happy birthday twin

Merritascollection stated:

Fabulous birthday dear

moni4reall stated:

Dope❤️

itz._.gloriaaa stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday to you long life and prosperity

nyamekye_jade stated:

Meyonko3yi y3 umbrella dress ooo Happy birthday queen

Ikeekowson stated:

June Borns rock happy Birthday

prince_daterush stated:

Happy birthday to the supper Abaaaa …..this lady tooo fine ❤❤❤

kofikorsahgh_ stated:

Cheers to greatness and prosperity ❤️

flygirls_finery stated:

Happy birthday great woman keep going higher and higher More blessings to you

ebefa_gh stated:

Happy birthday sweet

