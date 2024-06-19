Aba Dope: TV Presenter Rocks Red Gown With Structured "Bridge" Over Her Head For Her Birthday Shoot
- Onua TV presenter Aba Dope looks good in blond hairstyle, so she always slays in elegant styles
- The chief executive officer of Foodgist restaurant has mesmerised her fans with her stunning birthday photos
- Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's unique and gorgeous outfit for her birthday shoot
Ghanaian TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, has stepped up her fashion sense for her birthday photoshoot.
The Onua TV presenter, who loves to slay in red-themed outfits, didn't disappoint with her birthday ensemble.
Aba Dope wore a cleavage-baring red waist-snatching glittering beaded dress for her birthday photoshoot on June 18, 2024.
The businesswoman looked classy in a detachable pleated fabric designed as a 'bridge' to cover her gorgeous blond hairstyle.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Nana Aba Anamoah rocks a GH¢18,000 outfit in b'day photos as she appeals for funds to support kidney patients
To complete her look, Aba Dope wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick. She modelled in red high heels while flaunting her beaded handbag.
Watch the video below:
Aba Dope looks regal in a stylish African print dress
Famous TikToker Aba Dope looked ethereal in a custom-made Mermaid-inspired African print dress and elegant frontal lace blond hairstyle.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's elegant birthday outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
barimah_makeup_artistry stated:
Happy birthday dear
Sistaafia stated:
Happy birthday my❤️
_.queen_elorm stated:
Happy birthday Queen ❤️Woye Great and mighty
amg_goodeeds_nana_yaw stated:
Best in slaying on a good outfit …I just love your style ❤️ Happy Birthday Love ❤️
Darkskinrue stated:
Omg we share the same birthday happy birthday twin
Merritascollection stated:
Fabulous birthday dear
Shugatiti looks incredible in a short corset dress and blond hair for her b'day photo shoot, Akwaboah reacts
moni4reall stated:
Dope❤️
itz._.gloriaaa stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday to you long life and prosperity
nyamekye_jade stated:
Meyonko3yi y3 umbrella dress ooo Happy birthday queen
Ikeekowson stated:
June Borns rock happy Birthday
prince_daterush stated:
Happy birthday to the supper Abaaaa …..this lady tooo fine ❤❤❤
kofikorsahgh_ stated:
Cheers to greatness and prosperity ❤️
flygirls_finery stated:
Happy birthday great woman keep going higher and higher More blessings to you
ebefa_gh stated:
Happy birthday sweet
Aba Dope Looks Stunning In A Classy Asoebi Dress At Moses Bliss' White Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope, who made a daring fashion statement at Moses Bliss' wedding in Ghana.
Aba Dope enlisted the finest glam squad, including a well-known gele stylist, to create a distinctive look that matched her ensemble.
Several people have commented about Aba Dope's attire at the celebrity-filled event.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh