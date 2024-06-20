Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo is slaying in elegant outfits as she attends an African Sustainability concert in London

The businesswoman has mesmerised her fans with her outfit selection for the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's video as she flaunts her bare face without makeup

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo is currently in London for the Ghana London Show, which will be hosted by radio personality Adwoa Saah.

The fashion entrepreneur has not disappointed her fans abroad as she steps out in custom-made dresses from Glow City Wear clothing brand.

Ghanaian actors Gloria Sarfo and Ekow Smith rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo

Source: Instagram

Gloria Sarfo was spotted in a green long-sleeve blazer dress, which she wore beneath a black fishnet to match her designer high heels.

The fashion influencer wore a centre-parted shoulder-level curly hairstyle and mild makeup as she hugged Ekow Smith in a trending video.

Watch the video below:

Gloria Sarfo looks regal in a kente dress

African Sustainability Ambassador Gloria Sarfo looked regal as she stepped out in a colourful kente dress designed with black lace fabric.

She wore strappy blue high heels with embellishment to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

saint_eli.always stated:

Is he into ministry? He is giving major prophet vibes

ritaakoto543 stated:

She is such a a humble soul reply his followers.

Ekuafosuwah stated:

Awww this is decent love!

Victoriaafoah stated:

Aunt Ama, your sense of fashion since ages is superb I'm always happy to see you on the screens cos ur combi always is

efya.peridot2 stated:

You’re just a sweet lady You gomme smiling anyhow

Blessfortune stated:

❤️❤️see Grace

kharyne_yalley stated:

So so sweet

Victoriaafoah stated:

Aunt Ama, your sense of fashion since ages is superb I'm always happy to see you on the screens cos ur combi always is .

Gloria Sarfo Looks Spectacular In A Green Off-Shoulder Ruched Dress To Mark Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gloria Sarfo, who created a stunning fashion statement with her chic birthday ensembles.

For her picture shoot, the AMVCA-winning actress donned two gowns created by Ghanaian fashion designers.

Celebrities, like Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah, left comments on Gloria Sarfo's birthday pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh