Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is one of the female celebrities who always slay in designer outfits

The close friend of media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere has introduced a new designer bag on Instagram

Ghanaian stylist and wife of Kwame A Plus has commented on Sandra Ankobiah's classy look

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has made a remarkable comeback on Instagram to inspire her fans with her stunning looks.

She wore a designer outfit to a dinner date with her friends abroad after missing out on Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday fundraising ceremony at the Korle BU teaching hospital.

Sandra Ankobiah looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah.

Sandra Ankobiah looked incredible in a stylish Moncler three-piece outfit styled with black sunglasses.

The Women Institute Ghana executive director wore a long, straight hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in designer earrings.

Sandra Ankobiah accessorized her look with an expensive jewellery set that matched her Chanel bag.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah looks fabulous in a dress designed by Serwaa Amihere

The beautiful and fashionable lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, turned heads as she modelled in a dress by Office & Co. owned by GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian model, Sister Deborah has commented on Sandra Ankobiah's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sister Deborah stated:

Yellow sisi dey for the corner

Lydiaforson stated:

Oh there you are!!! Nearly sent out a rescue team

azmy_carrter_ stated:

belle prise

Imjustsiana stated:

ICONIC!!

Belindadzattah stated:

Sandy baby ❤️

aakosua_vee stated:

Sandie❤️

Richieblacksavage stated:

Pretty with brains.

gloriaosarfo stated:

Sandy Babie❣️❣️

Borteidesmond stated:

I always love you Sandy.,, you’re the Queen girrrl❤️

daniella_sitsofe stated:

Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

Adjoaheffah stated:

@sandraankobiah you disappeared for a little while, glad to see you back with your glam

Georgeobiri stated:

So beautiful ❤️

