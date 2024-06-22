Sandra Ankobiah: Ghanaian Lawyer Flaunts Her GH¢84,000 Chanel Bag As She Dines With Her New Friends
- Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is one of the female celebrities who always slay in designer outfits
- The close friend of media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere has introduced a new designer bag on Instagram
- Ghanaian stylist and wife of Kwame A Plus has commented on Sandra Ankobiah's classy look
Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has made a remarkable comeback on Instagram to inspire her fans with her stunning looks.
She wore a designer outfit to a dinner date with her friends abroad after missing out on Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday fundraising ceremony at the Korle BU teaching hospital.
Sandra Ankobiah looked incredible in a stylish Moncler three-piece outfit styled with black sunglasses.
The Women Institute Ghana executive director wore a long, straight hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in designer earrings.
Sandra Ankobiah accessorized her look with an expensive jewellery set that matched her Chanel bag.
Check out the photos below:
Sandra Ankobiah looks fabulous in a dress designed by Serwaa Amihere
The beautiful and fashionable lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, turned heads as she modelled in a dress by Office & Co. owned by GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian model, Sister Deborah has commented on Sandra Ankobiah's photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Sister Deborah stated:
Yellow sisi dey for the corner
Lydiaforson stated:
Oh there you are!!! Nearly sent out a rescue team
azmy_carrter_ stated:
belle prise
Imjustsiana stated:
ICONIC!!
Belindadzattah stated:
Sandy baby ❤️
aakosua_vee stated:
Sandie❤️
Richieblacksavage stated:
Pretty with brains.
gloriaosarfo stated:
Sandy Babie❣️❣️
Borteidesmond stated:
I always love you Sandy.,, you’re the Queen girrrl❤️
daniella_sitsofe stated:
Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️
Adjoaheffah stated:
@sandraankobiah you disappeared for a little while, glad to see you back with your glam
Georgeobiri stated:
So beautiful ❤️
See Sandra Ankobiah's New Look As She Stuns In A Backless Dress And GH¢9,000 Pumps For Her Pre-Birthday Dinner
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video of Sandra Ankobiah's outfit for her birthday dinner that went viral on social media.
The affluent fashionista and socialite looked stunning in a couture dress and shoes for the star-studded event.
Social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's viral video, which she posted on her Instagram page.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh