Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama looks gorgeous in 'tomboy' outfit and custom-made ensembles

The famous dancer and member of the DWP academy has gone viral with her stunning kente outfit

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's outfit and signature hairstyle

Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Naa Quama Darko, popularly called Lisa Quama, has ditched her dancing gear for a stunning kente outfit.

For her beautiful photoshoot, the talented dancer looked regal in a colourful kente wrap and matching blue headscarf.

Lisa Quama accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery with Adinkra symbols designs while smiling for the cameras.

She wore quality handmade native sandals to complete her breathtaking look.

Check out the photos below:

Lisa Quama slays a black outfit

Lisa Quama looked classy in a black long-sleeve shirt and matching pants. She styled her look with a stylish blazer designed with floral applique.

She rocked her signature coloured braids hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's beautiful outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

misstina511 stated:

A proud Frafra Girl❤️....we love u Lisa

afrobeats_king123 stated:

Northern Queen

bheebha_1 stated:

Imagine Ghana without northern Region where will the beautiful ones come from

Olikydee stated:

Wow really, I never knew. Your sister is here. Much love

official_boss_nation_ stated:

Daakye hemaaa

Belofavour stated:

A true definition of Ghana

mirai22702 stated:

Lisa too she’s short oo

lod_brian stated:

Proud of you, my daughter. Regards to mum❤️

ohenewaablessing41 stated:

Ohemaa Lisa

dreneemcdaniel stated:

Beautiful Lisa❤️

Lisa Quama Slams Ghanaians Calling Her Tomboy As She Rocks Exquisite Ball Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lisa Quama, who went viral with her stunning birthday outfit.

In the viral video, Lisa Quama looked stunning in a ball gown with distinctive details and a lot of makeup.

On Lisa Quama's birthday video, some social media users have left birthday wishes in their comments.

