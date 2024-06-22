2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa, knows how to trend with her glamorous looks

The media personality stepped out in style while rocking a beautiful African print ensemble and stylish pants

Some beauty queens and social media users have commented on Emefa Adeti's stunning outfit

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti, popularly called Emefa, didn't disappoint with her look as she joined other judges to select the semi-finalists after tough GMB auditions in Accra.

The successful beauty queen wore a classy custom-made long-sleeve African print top and tailored-to-fit pants.

Emefa Akosua Adeti slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @emefamamaga.

Emefa Adeti wore a simple 360 frontal lace straight hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and long eyelashes.

The talented media personality accessorised her look with simple gold earrings as she modelled in glittering designer shoes.

Watch the videos below:

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa stuns in a classy two-piece outfit

The host of Youth Connect, Emefa Adeti, inspired corporate women with her two outfits for her latest photoshoot.

She wore a curly fringe hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on 2012 Emefa Adeti's stunning outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ama_says stated:

Auntie Jane fear God and remember me too and make such beautiful designs for me.

queenekua_19 stated:

I shouted “Jezoz” what a 360❤️

Nanaamaroyale stated:

The original Ayigbe toffee

360_hypers stated:

Freshly baked Queen❤️

lady_joycedelali stated:

Just Emefa la

akosua__stella stated:

❤️❤️❤️Stunning

exclusive_towel_boutique stated:

Sister too fine ❤️

oforiwaa_oyo stated:

A QUEEN

Luxuryhairbydeedee stated:

Tugbe fia

queenselorm_gmb23 stated:

Mamaga❤️

zala_intimates_lingerie stated:

Omalicha

akua_fenina stated:

Lovely smiles❤️

kennyville_usa stated:

Emefaaaa

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Emefa Rocks A Tailored Skirt Suit As She Promotes Her New Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emefa Akosua Adeti, the 2012 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

The beauty queen and former morning show presenter at MX24 has warmed hearts with her beautiful photos.

The TV personality has received praise from certain social media users for debuting a new show while looking stunning.

