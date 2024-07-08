2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale Stuns In A Stylish Jacket And Organza Skirt To Mark Her Birthday
- 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, has taken over the internet with her birthday photos
- The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit for her birthday photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale's stylish hatinator and makeup
2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Patricia Amoah Anti, popularly called Nana Ama Royale, is a year older today, July 8, 2024.
The beauty queen has dropped some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday in style. The serial entrepreneur wore a stylish purple jacket and flared organza skirt for her birthday photoshoot.
Nana Ama Royale looked gorgeous, like a princess in a hatinator while slaying in flawless makeup and an expensive frontal hairstyle.
The boss lady accessorised her look with a gold necklace with a cross pendant matching her beautiful stud earrings.
Nana Ama Royale is modelled in elegant designer shoes while posing for the camera from different angles.
She shared the photos on social media with this caption:
I woke up with Love! Love for life, love for others, and most importantly, love for Self. Happy birthday Obaaa f33f3 .
Check out the photos below:
2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, slays in a crochet dress
The Eastern Regional representative, Nana Ama Royale, looked fabulous in a colourful crochet swimwear cover-up during her lavish vacation.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian male beauty entrepreneur Manuel's Beauty has commented on Nana Ama Royale's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
manuelsbeautty_gh stated:
Happy birthday Queen, God bless you❤️
the_gele_center stated:
Happy Blessed Queen
Missamoani stated:
Happy birthday, my queen ❤️
Brenlutte stated:
Happy birthday ❤️❤️
regal_esi stated:
Kaishhhhhh
amahappiness4 stated:
Happy birthday
Imarriedkarma stated:
Happy birthday Nana ❤️
hilarious_eras stated:
Happy Birthday Mum .Reign Forever Queen . I Love You so much
akosua_bonto stated:
Happy birthday queen as beautiful as you're , may your birthday come with beautiful blessings
nateki_couture stated:
Happy birthday Queen ❤️
lenq02 stated:
Happy birthday Queen , may the oil upon your life never run dry
ada_ka_ibeya1 stated:
Awwwww. Happy birthday mama❤️❤️. God grant all your heart desire in good and sound health
afuaasantewaasingathon stated:
Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️
sarfoa_asamoah stated:
Birthday blessings Queen❤️. Age gracefully and beautifully
Nana Ama Royale: 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Looks Classy In Silky Striped Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2010's Most Beautiful Ghanaian winner, Nana Ama Royale, often known as Nana Ama.
The victorious beauty queen and child psychologist donned chic and elegant hairstyles for this photo shoot.
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Queen Teiya stuns in a thigh-high gown at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards
Former participants in Ghana's Most Beautiful have left comments on Nana Ama Royale's Instagram post.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh