2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, has taken over the internet with her birthday photos

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale's stylish hatinator and makeup

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Patricia Amoah Anti, popularly called Nana Ama Royale, is a year older today, July 8, 2024.

The beauty queen has dropped some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday in style. The serial entrepreneur wore a stylish purple jacket and flared organza skirt for her birthday photoshoot.

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale.

Nana Ama Royale looked gorgeous, like a princess in a hatinator while slaying in flawless makeup and an expensive frontal hairstyle.

The boss lady accessorised her look with a gold necklace with a cross pendant matching her beautiful stud earrings.

Nana Ama Royale is modelled in elegant designer shoes while posing for the camera from different angles.

She shared the photos on social media with this caption:

I woke up with Love! Love for life, love for others, and most importantly, love for Self. Happy birthday Obaaa f33f3 .

Check out the photos below:

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, slays in a crochet dress

The Eastern Regional representative, Nana Ama Royale, looked fabulous in a colourful crochet swimwear cover-up during her lavish vacation.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian male beauty entrepreneur Manuel's Beauty has commented on Nana Ama Royale's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

Happy birthday Queen, God bless you❤️

the_gele_center stated:

Happy Blessed Queen

Missamoani stated:

Happy birthday, my queen ❤️

Brenlutte stated:

Happy birthday ❤️❤️

regal_esi stated:

Kaishhhhhh

amahappiness4 stated:

Happy birthday

Imarriedkarma stated:

Happy birthday Nana ❤️

hilarious_eras stated:

Happy Birthday Mum .Reign Forever Queen . I Love You so much

akosua_bonto stated:

Happy birthday queen as beautiful as you're , may your birthday come with beautiful blessings

nateki_couture stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️

lenq02 stated:

Happy birthday Queen , may the oil upon your life never run dry

ada_ka_ibeya1 stated:

Awwwww. Happy birthday mama❤️❤️. God grant all your heart desire in good and sound health

afuaasantewaasingathon stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️

sarfoa_asamoah stated:

Birthday blessings Queen❤️. Age gracefully and beautifully

