Asamoah Gyan celebrated his daughter Ohemaa on her birthday, sharing beautiful photos of the pretty little girl

The former Black Stars captain a beautiful caption wishing her a happy birthday and expressing how much he loved her

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians dropped beautiful birthday wishes for Ohmeaa

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, marked a special milestone in his daughter Ohemaa's life by sharing a touching Instagram post celebrating her 10th birthday. The football icon shared beautiful photos of Ohemaa, capturing her beautiful smile and charm.

Asamoah Gyan and daughter Ohemaa Photo Source: asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Gyan expressed his profound love for his daughter with a beautiful caption. Writing:

Help me wish my princess a very big Happy Birthday . Daddy loves you soo much ❤️❤️❤️

The photos quickly went viral, with many Ghanaians flooding the comments section to join in the celebration. Ghanaians shared warm birthday wishes for Ohemaa, wishing her the very best.

The beautiful girl, who is the only girl Gyan has among the three children with his estranged wife, Gifty, rocked two outfits in the photos. One was a gorgeous white gown outfit with gold ornaments around her neck, while the other was a pink top and jeans.

Ghanaians wish Ohemaa well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

folashadeadegoke said:

Happy birthday Gyan baby gal❤️❤️I wish you God’s blessings in good health and God’s wisdom

esydear7_ said:

She’s so pretty Happy Birthday dear…more blessings

delicatend3 said:

Happy birthday, princess of the Gyan's

nana_adwoa_2 said:

Happiest birthday princess,God bless you and make you great

indomie_jhu_nior commented:

Aww she’s so beautiful

miss_philipa_ said:

She’s beautiful happy birthday dear

kei_llah commented:

Happy birthday to you beautiful damsel..you’re blessed ❤️

Asamoah Gyan speaks on Ronaldo

Asamoah Gyan reacted to Ronaldo weeping after his penalty miss against Slovenia in the ongoing Euro 2024.

The former Black Stars captain, in a discussion on Wontumi TV, compared Ronaldo's miss to his infamous World Cup quarter-final miss against Uruguay in 2010.

Gyan said situations like that were part of football, adding that Ronaldo's miss did not harm the team as they eventually qualified for the quarter-final of the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh