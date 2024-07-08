Ghanaian musician Nina Ricchie has caused a stir with her revealing outfit at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

The gorgeous and talented musician living abroad was among the fashionable female celebrities at the event

Some social media users have commented on Nina Ricchie's smoking hot outfit to the star-studded event

Ghanaian musician Nina Ricchie is trending online after rocking a daring outfit to the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA over the weekend.

The Mystery hitmaker is among the few Ghanaian musicians who always flaunt their curvaceous bodies in skimpy outfits.

Ghanaian musician Nina Ricchie slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @ricchierich.

Nina Ricchie graced the red carpet in a cleavage-baring sleeveless crop top and matching cutout long bodycon.

The style influencer wore an elegant short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her classy look.

While flaunting her designer bag, Nina Ricchie accessorized a look with a different set of earrings.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ricchie slays in a white dress

As she jammed to her new song, Nana Ricchie looked sassy in a white spaghetti strap dress and blond hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Nina Ricchie's daring outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mrtumbay50 stated:

Is she an Adult movie star??

nba_lucifer_ stated:

What’s she coming to do in Ghana ?? Hmmm Asem ohhh

Abenaboampongmaa stated:

Things I see with my eyes s3 mekakyere mabrewa na she go stress so I keep it all to myself

acepappy09 stated:

In the US this is a normal thing for us, but Africans would have something negative about her outfit and embodiment

Kukrume stated:

Hello habibi...you so beautiful habibi..I love ur fine body habibi...I will die for you habibi...❤️❤️

the_village_citizen stated:

I want the left one

Zimpromo stated:

The thing reduction come inside ooo.,.

monney_sharif stated:

She looks like a adult star though anaa me boa

sapomah_xx stated:

Thy body is the temple of Gods

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 stated:

Hwan nie?

_oguamma stated:

who is this One

