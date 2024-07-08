Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner's gorgeous baby mama is a celebrity beauty entrepreneur in Ghana

The mother-of-one has expressed her gratitude to the father of her child for supporting and investing in her business

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of the plush interior of the salon posted on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly called Strongman Burner, is following in the footsteps of rapper Medikal by investing in his baby mama's business.

The young father-of-one has posted a video of a plush beauty salon around Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region for his baby mama, Nana Ama.

Strongman Burner and his baby mama look stunning together. Photo credit: @nanaamastrong.

Source: Instagram

Strongman Burner named the celebrity beauty salon after his brilliant and gorgeous daughter Simona. Individuals can visit the salon for braiding, frontal installation, wig-making, makeup, and more.

Watch the video below:

Strongman Burner's baby mama slays in a short corseted dress for her birthday shoot

Nana Ama Strong looked breathtaking in a black sleeveless corseted short dress for her birthday photoshoot on February 8, 2024.

The gorgeous woman wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Strongman Burner's daughter slays in a stylish dress

Strongman Burner's daughter looked stunning in a lace dress and glittering shoes for her viral photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians congratulate Strongman for investing in his baby mama's business

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

strongmanjunior.71 stated:

So clean Congratulations to de whole Nasei family

odenehoahenkan stated:

Congratulations Naasei

priscillaafua5 stated:

Congratulations Simona❤️

onereal_williams_brown stated:

Massive congratulations Ohene ❤️

bernardxx_22 stated:

You will be great ❤️

isabella_sarfo stated:

Congratulations

_ongod_4pf_ stated:

Congratulations

ascor_dgb stated:

Congratulations

life_of_sconi stated:

More wins

yaa_gha stated:

Congratulations

Amoahyvonne stated:

congratulations to all asantefo)❤️❤️we are winning

Hugdoriss stated:

Wowwwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mizsarahadu stated:

Congratulations chairman

akosuabeauty31 stated:

Congratulations darling ❤️

iambabybash_ stated:

CEO nie oooo

Rocksondora stated:

Oh close to deduako, i will come there when i touch down

flowkingstone_ stated:

Congrats ObaaHemaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Strongman Burner, who celebrated his fiancée's birthday on social media with a heartfelt message.

Nana Ama flaunted her smooth legs in a white shirt dress that made her look angelic for her birthday

The stylish influencer is one of the stylish girlfriends and spouses of well-known musicians.

Source: YEN.com.gh