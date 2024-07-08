Strongman Opens Plush Beauty Salon For His Gorgeous Baby Mama Around KNUST: "Patience Pays"
- Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner's gorgeous baby mama is a celebrity beauty entrepreneur in Ghana
- The mother-of-one has expressed her gratitude to the father of her child for supporting and investing in her business
- Some social media users have commented on the trending video of the plush interior of the salon posted on Instagram
Ghanaian musician Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly called Strongman Burner, is following in the footsteps of rapper Medikal by investing in his baby mama's business.
The young father-of-one has posted a video of a plush beauty salon around Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region for his baby mama, Nana Ama.
Strongman Burner named the celebrity beauty salon after his brilliant and gorgeous daughter Simona. Individuals can visit the salon for braiding, frontal installation, wig-making, makeup, and more.
Watch the video below:
Strongman Burner's baby mama slays in a short corseted dress for her birthday shoot
Nana Ama Strong looked breathtaking in a black sleeveless corseted short dress for her birthday photoshoot on February 8, 2024.
The gorgeous woman wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Strongman Burner's daughter slays in a stylish dress
Strongman Burner's daughter looked stunning in a lace dress and glittering shoes for her viral photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians congratulate Strongman for investing in his baby mama's business
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
strongmanjunior.71 stated:
So clean Congratulations to de whole Nasei family
odenehoahenkan stated:
Congratulations Naasei
priscillaafua5 stated:
Congratulations Simona❤️
onereal_williams_brown stated:
Massive congratulations Ohene ❤️
bernardxx_22 stated:
You will be great ❤️
isabella_sarfo stated:
Congratulations
_ongod_4pf_ stated:
Congratulations
ascor_dgb stated:
Congratulations
life_of_sconi stated:
More wins
yaa_gha stated:
Congratulations
Amoahyvonne stated:
congratulations to all asantefo)❤️❤️we are winning
Hugdoriss stated:
Wowwwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mizsarahadu stated:
Congratulations chairman
akosuabeauty31 stated:
Congratulations darling ❤️
iambabybash_ stated:
CEO nie oooo
Rocksondora stated:
Oh close to deduako, i will come there when i touch down
flowkingstone_ stated:
Congrats ObaaHemaa
5 Times The Pretty Baby Mama Of Ghanaian Musician Strongman Stunned In Revealing Dresses
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Strongman Burner, who celebrated his fiancée's birthday on social media with a heartfelt message.
Nana Ama flaunted her smooth legs in a white shirt dress that made her look angelic for her birthday
The stylish influencer is one of the stylish girlfriends and spouses of well-known musicians.
