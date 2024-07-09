Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral with her stunning jacket and form-fitting pants on the Onua Showtime programme

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with expensive jewellery set to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, also known as Nana Ama McBrown, has stunned her fans with her outfit selection on the Onua Showtime programme.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a glittering corseted top and white top styled with a custom-made jacket.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old wore a 360 frontal lace straight hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes to enhance her look.

Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with a unique stud earring and a matching fashionable ring.

The style influencer modelled in designer open-toe shoes as she posed in front of her plush car.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in a white dress

The style icon Nana Ama McBrown looked incredible in a white three-quarter-long dress and a side-parted coloured hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian style coach Ms Nancy has commented on Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

msnancy_sc stated:

This is lovely

Sellygalley stated:

You look mwaaaah ❤️❤️❤️

beauty_maven_ stated:

Beautiful as always ❤️❤️ #brimm

Esianderson stated:

Yas Mama❤️❤️❤️❤️

Laurenhautecouture stated:

A Stunning Piece Curated For A Queen @iamamamcbrown You look Sensational!❤️

Gabbifoe stated:

My queen ❤️❤️❤️

yaaqueen25 stated:

I thank God for you mama ❤️

sammy_highcourt stated:

The Empress herself

queenselorm_gmb23 stated:

Her Royal Majesty ❤️

Joyousashanti stated:

Blessed lady❤️

tilda_de_advocate stated:

Clean and beautiful Nana ❤️, Kwadaso agude3

_hrhmercedes stated:

❤️❤️LEO for a reason mama❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamamamcbrown.

deonkay_ stated:

And that's what they prefurrrrrr ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nanaop_gh stated:

Very beautiful

o_ahenkan stated:

Ama Baa Pa, Kwaadaso Flowers, Aserewa sika nsuo ❤️❤️✌️Piawwww Ama Nsenkyerene

Faustinaboadi.391 stated:

Ahiafo tanfo❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown: Onua TV Presenter Rocks Corseted African Print Top And Pleated Skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who shared a lovely picture of herself online wearing a stylish two-piece set.

The single mother of one had a gorgeous appearance thanks to her impeccable cosmetics and endearing haircut.

Some people have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous attire and hairstyle on social media.

