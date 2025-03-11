Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama has graduated from the University of Ghana Legon with honours

The 22-year-old wore a stylish men's suit and elegant shoes for her graduation video on Instagram

Social media users congratulated Lisa Quama for juggling work and school over the past four years

Talented Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon, at the age of 22.

The dance star looked elegant in a stylish pantsuit for her graduation video shoot, which went viral on Instagram.

Lisa Quama slays in a suit for her graduation from the University of Ghana, Legon. Photo credit: @lisaquama.

Lisa Quama looked gorgeous in a white long-sleeve shirt and stylish vest with matching pants for the memorable event.

The young graduate showed off her bare face without makeup while rocking her signature coloured cornrow braided hairstyle.

Lisa Quama accessorised her look with stud earrings, a fashionable ring and a gold bracelet as she prepared for her big moment.

She captioned the Instagram video as follows:

"Finished my four-year sentence; next stop, the world🎓!"

Lisa Quama graduates from UG, Legon

Several social media users have commented on the trending video as Lisa Quama rocked her stylish outfit and robe for her graduation ceremony.

kadijatu_245 stated:

"Congratulations 🥳 Miss LQ🎉🎊."

Asmeeyahmad1 stated:

"Congratulations 🥳😍."

The graduation video that Lisa Quama posted to Instagram is below:

Lisa Quama rocks stylish Northern kente outfit

Lisa Quama also looked like a royal in a long-sleeve shirt, stylish Northern kente outfit and beautiful native sandals to complete her look for an Independence Day photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a stylish Mobutu hat as she rode a horse to complete her look. She shared the photos from the special Ghanaian holiday on Instagram with this caption:

"Your Proud Bolgatanga girl!🇬🇭❤️. Happy Independence Day to the best country in the world."

Check out the photos below:

Lisa Quama slays in a strapless dress

Dancer Lisa Quama also previously caused a stir as she modelled in a shimmering corseted dress at a runway show.

She looked gorgeous in her natural cornrow braids and heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone.

The style influencer wore black block high heels as she strutted on the runway like a supermodel with years of experience.

The Instagram photos have been included below:

Lisa Quama says she is a tomboy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lisa Quama disclosing on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso that she is a tomboy.

The young dancer explained that she had only two skirts in her closet and always preferred unisex outfits for her dance videos.

Social media users commented on Lisa Quama's viral interview on YouTube and her declaration while speaking with host Delay.

