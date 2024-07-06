2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua GMB, outshined all her celebrity friends with her white dress at a private event

The beauty queen looked gorgeous in a stylish outfit and matching designer shoes for her video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's charming hairstyle and perfect makeup

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, stole the spotlight with her classy white outfit as she attended a star-studded event over the weekend.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife wore a custom-made long-sleeve white dress that snatched at her small waist as she posed for the video shoot.

Akua GMB slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

Akua GMB wore an elegant ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her look at the private event.

The celebrity mother accessorised her look with beautiful gold drop earrings matching her cute clutch purse.

Akua GMB was modelled in white strappy high heels, which made her stand out at the event.

Watch the video below:

Akua GMB looks glamorous in a beaded kente dress

The chief executive officer of Miss Golden Stool, Akua GMB, looked regal in a long-sleeve glittering kente gown and a side parted ponytail hairstyle while showing off her dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Akua GMB's stunning white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Roselynfelli stated:

So lovely ❤❤❤❤❤

Ewuraadjoaboadiwaa stated:

wow u look stunning , ghana most beautiful ampa

Maamekomuah stated:

Obaa Sima ❤️

Addydita stated:

Obaa papabi

mzz_gina16 stated:

U r indeed who u think u are, and that’s period!!❤️

Anokyeleticia stated:

Everything gives luxury

fabtrendshoes1 stated:

You look gorgeous

fraba_investments_ltd stated:

❤️ gorgeous

lady_yaa_1 stated:

Papabi

queenfremahmgs22 stated:

Mama❤️❤️❤️

nanadwoaduako8 stated:

Much love ❤

mzz_gina16 stated:

Obaapapabi a wabcbra maame wohc twa woate ❤️

agnesasantuaa stated:

Ooooo my queen chai

afful_leticia stated:

Beautiful outfit

agnesasantuaa stated:

You ate the look

Mizquayson stated:

Sooo clean ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh