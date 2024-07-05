Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has posted a beautiful photo of herself in a stylish two-piece outfit

The mother-of-one looked radiant in a flawless makeup and charming hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's exquisite outfit and hairstyle

Award-winning actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown is one of the top style influencers in Ghana.

The 46-year-old influencer stepped up her fashion sense on Onua Showtime with her stylish two-piece outfit.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @iamaamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a colourful tie & dye corseted long-sleeve top designed with purple ribbon that she matched perfectly with a pleated long skirt.

Mrs Mensah looked charming in a 360 frontal lace shoulder-level bob hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in an African print dress

The chief executive officer of Kids Lounge by McBrown looked ethereal in a stylish form-fitting lace dress designed with African print fabric.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup while modelling in a classy open toe high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown who turned heads in a classy white outfit.

The movie goddess exuded confidence as she finished her ensemble with pricey gold jewelry.

Social media users have commented Nana Ama McBrown's sophisticated attire and hairdo.

