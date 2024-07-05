Nana Ama McBrown: Onua TV Presenter Rocks Corseted African Print Top And Pleated Skirt
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has posted a beautiful photo of herself in a stylish two-piece outfit
- The mother-of-one looked radiant in a flawless makeup and charming hairstyle to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's exquisite outfit and hairstyle
Award-winning actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown is one of the top style influencers in Ghana.
The 46-year-old influencer stepped up her fashion sense on Onua Showtime with her stylish two-piece outfit.
Nana Ama McBrown wore a colourful tie & dye corseted long-sleeve top designed with purple ribbon that she matched perfectly with a pleated long skirt.
Mrs Mensah looked charming in a 360 frontal lace shoulder-level bob hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Queen Teiya stuns in a thigh-high gown at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards
Check out the photos below:
Nana Ama McBrown slays in an African print dress
The chief executive officer of Kids Lounge by McBrown looked ethereal in a stylish form-fitting lace dress designed with African print fabric.
Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup while modelling in a classy open toe high heels.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian musician Keche Global has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Kecheglobal stated:
U look ❤️❤️ly
ewura98 stated:
Beautiful Mama ❤️❤️
vera_diamond4 stated:
Pretty Queen❤️
Adjeiphilippa stated:
Ama Beautiful
Iamjanenana stated:
Word❤️
kuami.do stated:
Queen of beauty
obaa_yaabenewaa stated:
We love you Nana ❤️❤️
official_bempah stated:
Your caption has made my day already ❤️God bless you ❤️
Wendylovefashionhouse stated:
The Most beautiful inside out ❤️ @iamamamcbrown
_quophijankro99 stated:
Brimm❤️
comedy_boy311 stated:
My next chapter is to meet you ❤️
Laurenhautecouture stated:
My Gorgeous One . You look so impeccable! Loooove @iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️
obaapaadepa01 stated:
Na who born this fine girl????
the_nana_hemma stated:
Queen ❤️❤️❤️
demistoregh stated:
Just Gorgeous ❤️❤️
Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Looks Elegant In Stylish Two-Piece Outfit And Coloured Hairstyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown who turned heads in a classy white outfit.
The movie goddess exuded confidence as she finished her ensemble with pricey gold jewelry.
Social media users have commented Nana Ama McBrown's sophisticated attire and hairdo.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh